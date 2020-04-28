CONCORD -- Golfers could be the first Granite Staters to get back to playing their game, with tee times likely to be available soon.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the final details are being refined, but he sees a point in the near future when courses closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to open.
“It is going to be there. (Golf) is conducive to be separate,” Sununu said Tuesday morning on the "New Hampshire Today" radio program with Jack Heath. “There is a pathway there.”
Sununu said golf courses and campgrounds have generated the most comments during discussions about reopening the state.
“I have made this commitment. I will get mini-golf courses open. The windmills will turn,” Sununu quipped Tuesday.
He credited the New Hampshire Golf Association with developing a three-phase reopening plan to protect players and staff from contracting the virus.
NHGA Executive Director Matthew Schmidt made a presentation last Monday to Sununu’s task force on reopening parts of New Hampshire’s economy.
Nearly 12,500 have signed a petition to open golf courses. The petition included safety recommendations, such as allowing only one person per cart and tee times at least 12 minutes apart to create social distancing on the links.
“Nobody can accuse our golf community of not being passionate,” said Schmidt, whose group represents 100 golf courses with 18,000 members.
In the past two days, state officials in Washington and Pennsylvania have announced plans to open golf courses in those states.
Northern New England stands out
Once those states move, the four northernmost New England states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts will make up half of the eight states in the country that still have bans on golf in place, according to Golf Digest. The National Golf Foundation reports that 47% of all golf courses never closed because of the pandemic.
“So many states did not close courses, and that has helped make our argument that the game can be safely played,” Schmidt said. “We have never tried to make the case we are an essential business. We have said we are a recreational activity where our players and staff can properly be protected if protocols are closely followed.”
In the first phase, golf courses would open, but golf shops, clubhouses and restaurants would remain closed. All check-ins would be done remotely by internet or by phone, and golfers would have to bring all the equipment they need with them.
They also must remain in their cars until 15 minutes before their tee times, Schmidt said.
During the second phase, courses could open restaurants and bars, but only with “diminished standing-room capacity,” and clubhouses would only open for use of restrooms.
The third phase would return most activity to pre-COVID-19 operations, except large clubhouse gatherings would be allowed under “limited physical distancing.”
"We understand the real concern in our region given the degree of the virus in Massachusetts, but we hope these plans offer the comfort we can bring golf back safely for everyone," Schmidt said.
Golfers chip in thoughts
New Hampshire's golf industry employs 6,200 people who earn wages totaling $150 million a year, and the game generates another $91 million in tourism-related spending, Schmidt said.
Golfers haven’t remained quiet on social media during the game's absence.
Marc Rusch of Goffstown posted, “I still don’t get why we can flood Walmart, Home Depot, Target, etc. but we can’t be outside playing golf? 6’ ft. apart.”
Tommie Bossie, a former Portsmouth resident, said he has been playing on courses in Virginia, where he now lives.
“You need to bring your own drinks and food because all the clubhouses are closed. I feel a lot safer playing golf than going into the grocery store trying to find food and toilet paper,” Bossie said.
Cathy Benoit-Corcoran of Auburn said she would be worried about Massachusetts residents coming up to play in courses here, then shopping in local stores before heading home.
“Massachusetts people should stay in their own state, they have no reason to cross the border,” she said. “Massachusetts has way too many cases that we don’t want.”
NHGA executive Schmidt, who has lived here six years, is familiar with late, wet springs that can prevent golf from getting into full swing.
But Schmidt said enough time remains to keep 2020 from being a financial washout.
“The rubber starts to meet the road in May. We’ve had a bad April or two. That can be golf in northern New England,” Schmidt said. “The prospect of losing May is uncharted territory, and that’s when it starts to get a little scary.”