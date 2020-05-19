Ten more New Hampshire residents have died because of COVID-19, state health officials announced on Tuesday, putting the state’s death toll at 182.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced 69 new positive cases across the state and said 24 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 869. There have been a total of 3,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.
According to DHHS, there are 2,264 current cases.
The latest victims were five male residents and two female residents of Hillsborough County, and three male residents of Rockingham County. All were over the age of 60.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, two confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 64% being female and 35% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (20), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Strafford County (4), Strafford County (4), and Grafton County (one case), and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 383, or 10% of the 3,721 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,275 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 4.87 million people and killed at least 321,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 92,098 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.56 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.