Ten more New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19, state health officials announced Saturday, as the total number of cases here surpassed 3,000.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 71 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,011 cases identified in the state since the crisis began.
All 10 individuals whose deaths were reported on Saturday were 60 years of age or older. Six lived in Rockingham County (three men, three women), three were female residents of Hillsborough County, and one man lived in Merrimack County.
There have been a total of 131 deaths from COVID-19, and 313 patients have been hospitalized with the illness. DHHS is reporting 1,652 current cases in the state, and 1,228 individuals have recovered from the illness.
The two southernmost counties, bordering Massachusetts, have been the hardest hit in the pandemic here. There have been 670 cases identified in Manchester, 283 in Nashua and 670 in the rest of Hillsborough, bringing the countywide total to 1,404.
And 964 cases have been identified in Rockingham County since March 1.
There have been just two cases reported in Coos County up north, 14 cases in Sullivan County and 36 in Carroll. Cheshire County has seen 43 cases, Belknap 44, and Grafton 55. There have been 183 cases identified in Strafford County and 234 in Merrimack County.
Testing continues to expand here. More than 8,200 tests for COVID-19 were reported to DHHS over the past week, an average of 1,173 tests a day.
According to DHHS, 30,442 individuals have tested negative at public and private labs.