COVID-19 tests are NOT available upon request in New Hampshire.
Anyone worried they have contracted COVID-19 should call their primary care doctor or visit an urgent care clinic to be evaluated by a doctor.
Right now, New Hampshire is only testing people who have symptoms of the virus, and have traveled somewhere where there has been a lot of COVID-19 infection, or have had close contact with someone known to be infected.
If a doctor thinks a patient needs to be tested, he or she will coordinate with the state Department of Health and Human Services to arrange the test.
Patients’ noses or mouths will be swabbed, and the swabs will be tested at a state lab.
It takes about 24 hours for the lab to process a test.
If a test is positive, the patient will likely be placed in isolation, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Health care providers will determine how best to care for their patients who have tested positive.
-- Josie Albertson-Grove