This week’s 13th annual Battle of the Badges ice hockey game, which raises funds through ticket sales and donations to benefit Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD), will go on as planned Friday without spectators in attendance due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, organizers announced.
Officials with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said Wednesday the changes were being made “out of an abundance of caution.”
Health officials said the game, scheduled to be played Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m., at SNHU Arena in Manchester, will go on as planned but spectators, including players’ families, volunteers and others, will not be allowed in the arena.
Instead, the game will be live-streamed by WMUR on their website and mobile app.
“The Battle of the Badges is a wonderful event that rallies the entire state around our mission of providing compassionate care, family resources and advocacy for CHaD kids and their families, and we did not take the decision to shift the format of this year’s event lightly,” said Joanne M. Conroy, MD, CEO and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, in a statement. “We appreciate the dedication, time, effort and generosity of the hundreds of individuals who make the game possible, the fans who purchase tickets to support their teams, CHaD staff and our event partners at SNHU Arena and WMUR. We also appreciate their understanding in the interest of safeguarding public health.”
Officials with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said organizers of the Battle of the Badges event have been closely monitoring the situation and communicating with local and state officials, and considered various options before ultimately deciding to reconfigure this year’s event. Organizers said Friday’s game was expected to draw nearly 6,500 spectators and event participants, including patients of CHaD and their families and first responders from across the state.
The game has raised more than $2.5 million in its first 12 years, organizers said. Players must raise at least $1,500 in order to play in the game, which they do by selling sponsorships, tickets, and taking donations. This year’s lead fundraiser as of Wednesday is Team Police’s Kyle Daly with more than $24,000 raised.
Money raised benefits numerous programs, including:
- Injury prevention – bicycle and seat belt safety programs/awareness
- Child Life program – makes trips to the hospital easier for kids, providing support plus toys, games, movies, and more to give them something to focus on while they are at the hospital
- Molly’s Place – Family-centered place at CHaD providing a book library, online and community-based resources for families, and a play area for kids to use before, in-between, and after appointments.
This change in format for Battle of the Badges comes on the heels of similar modifications of other spectator events, including the Eastern College Athletic Conference ice hockey quarterfinal game between Harvard and RIT, which will also be played without spectators. Several professional sporting events in the U.S. and in Europe have also been played in recent days without spectators in attendance.
Officials with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said those holding tickets to Friday’s game may redeem them to attend the 2020 Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic on Friday, July 31, 6:30 p.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, or request a refund. More information is expected to be announced regarding how to exchange tickets in the near future, officials said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health implemented guidelines earlier this week limiting internal and organization-sponsored meetings and events to 50 people or fewer, based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations on social distancing to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
For additional information on Battle of the Badges visit www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org and https://www.facebook.com/DartmouthHitchcock.