The 2020 election will be unforgettable for Executive Councilor-elect Joe Kenney, but not in the way one might expect.
Kenney, 60, a Republican from Wakefield, remembered the first time he ran for the council in a 2014 special election to replace the legendary Ray Burton of Bath, who died while in office.
Council District 1 comprises the northern two-thirds of the state, on a line from Claremont to Milton and north to the Canadian border. Campaigning in the district took stamina — and a lot of driving.
“I almost couldn’t get out of bed. I was so tired after that was over,” said Kenney, a former state senator and GOP nominee for governor.
How about 2020?
“For the first time in my political life, I went through a campaign that didn’t feel like one at all. By comparison to what I usually did on the trail, this felt like I did almost nothing,” Kenney said.
In a normal election year, Kenney would put more than 15,000 miles on his car attending four county fairs, visiting all senior centers and nursing homes, touring businesses and speaking to local chambers of commerce and other civic groups.
But this year, all that changed.
“During the summer I brought flowers to a longtime friend of mine, Joan Lund, a World War II veteran, at the Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee because she had turned 100,” Kenney said.
“They met me at the door and wouldn’t let me in. I got to go out in back of the building and see her wave at me from her second-floor window. I got a nice thank-you card from her daughter, but like everything in 2020, it wasn’t the same.”
A history lover, Kenney is a Marine Corps veteran of the Persian Gulf, Iran and Afghanistan wars. 2020 made him think about what it was like to campaign more than a century ago during the worst-ever pandemic, when a third of the world’s population was ravaged by the Spanish Flu.
“It was very unique being a candidate in these times. I had wondered how they had campaigned in 1918,” Kenney said. “They probably did newspaper ads and then were told to go away.”
Kenney was the challenger this year, but he was running for the fifth time against Hanover Democrat Michael Cryans, who had beaten him in 2018.
Kenney said he was one of many who benefitted from Gov. Chris Sununu, who became a TV star by virtue of his weekly briefings on COVID-19.
That exposure helped Sununu crush Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, by a 2-1 margin to win a third term. Sununu and Kenney campaigned together four times during the summer.
In this election, Sununu repeatedly asked for “more friends” in Concord, and the voters responded, flipping the entire Legislature and Executive Council from Democratic to Republican control.
Meanwhile, the Democrats held onto a U.S. Senate seat and two House seats by comfortable margins.
“That’s New Hampshire, because people here typically vote for the individual, not the party,” Kenney said. “They will vote for the person they think can do the job. Jeanne Shaheen, Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas, it doesn’t surprise me they voted for the federal delegation, because they knew them.”
Despite the pandemic, a record number of voters — 814,092 — cast ballots, 85,000 more than the previous record set in 2016.
A record 261,062 absentee ballots were cast, nearly three times the previous high.