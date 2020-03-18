The last four alpine ski areas operating in New Hampshire officially called it quits Wednesday on the 2019-2020 season.
Cannon, Bretton Woods, Gunstock and Waterville Valley had been operating under conditions that were intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Waterville Valley said it was closing due to criticism.
Cheered by guests, and “despite the extremely limited personal contact inherent in our reduced operations,” Waterville Valley said those operations “…have been met with outcry by many who choose to misrepresent our efforts and have created an environment that has incited people to act irresponsibly to the point of becoming abusive and threatening to our staff.”
“It is our duty to help safeguard the health and well-being of our guests, team members, and the community, especially during these trying times,” John DeVivo, the general manager of Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway & Ski Area and Franconia Notch State Park wrote on Cannon’s website. “We feel this is the right decision given the rapidly changing health crisis our state and country now face.”
For its part, Gunstock said that “The last 72 hours have presented an unprecedented challenge for ski area operators around the globe.”
The people who make a living outdoors “know what it means to our community to have space to play and clear our heads, and these times call for that now more than ever,” Gunstock said on its website.
“But we must be sensitive to the rising public health and safety concerns and we agree with the Gunstock Area Commission that it is in the best interest of our employees, guests, and local community to cease winter operations at the close of business March 18, 2020.”
Bretton Woods, which is New Hampshire’s largest ski area, said it was ending alpine and cross-country operations on Wednesday.
“No one knows what the future will bring and we hope that all of our dedicated skiers and riders, along with their families and friends, stay healthy and safe throughout these difficult times,” the resort said on its website. “We would like to thank everyone for a great season.”
The closures of Bretton Woods, Gunstock, Cannon and Waterville Valley is another blow to tourism industry in the White Mountains.
On Saturday, Vail Resorts, owners and operators of the Attitash, Mount Sunapee, Crotched Mountain and Wildcat ski areas in New Hampshire, said it was suspending the operation of those alpine resorts and others in North America until at least March 22 because of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash in Bartlett announced that it was “… suspending guest operations …”until March 30, after having learned that a guest who stayed there the weekend of March 6-8 tested positive for coronavirus.
Gene Chandler, who chairs the Bartlett Board of Selectmen, on Wednesday, was philosophical about the economic havoc the coronavirus has caused in his town.
“I don’t think we’re any different than other places; we’re not alone. Most ski areas are closed and most restaurants and bars are closed so even if the ski areas were open there wouldn’t be much for the people to do,” said Chandler.
Nonetheless, winter tourism is hugely important to Bartlett, he said, adding that while encouraged by state and federal efforts to help workers displaced by the coronavirus, “It’s going to take a while to figure things out.”