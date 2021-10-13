The nine arrested at Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Top row, from left: Kathleen A. Bussiere-Appleton, Terese M. Grinnell, Monica A. HolmCenter row, from left: John R. Schmitt, Emilee K. Spiller, Frank N. StaplesBottom row, from left: James E. Stuart, Albert J. Todd, Marylyn T. Todd Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Those arrested at Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting:Charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest:Albert J. Todd, 32, of NashuaKathleen A. Bussiere-Appleton, 70, of NewtonCharged with disorderly conduct:John R. Schmitt, 68, of KeeneFrank N. Staples, 41, of ManchesterTerese M. Grinnell, 48, of LoudonMonica A. Holm, 58, of HudsonMarylyn T. Todd, 37, of NashuaEmilee K. Spiller, 26, of New IpswichJames E. Stuart, 68, of Rochester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30 COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30