Protestors arrested at 10-13 Exec. Council meeting

Top row, from left: Kathleen A. Bussiere-Appleton, Terese M. Grinnell, Monica A. Holm

Center row, from left: John R. Schmitt, Emilee K. Spiller, Frank N. Staples

Bottom row, from left: James E. Stuart, Albert J. Todd, Marylyn T. Todd

Those arrested at Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting:

Charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest:

  • Albert J. Todd, 32, of Nashua
  • Kathleen A. Bussiere-Appleton, 70, of Newton

Charged with disorderly conduct:

  • John R. Schmitt, 68, of Keene
  • Frank N. Staples, 41, of Manchester
  • Terese M. Grinnell, 48, of Loudon
  • Monica A. Holm, 58, of Hudson
  • Marylyn T. Todd, 37, of Nashua
  • Emilee K. Spiller, 26, of New Ipswich
  • James E. Stuart, 68, of Rochester.