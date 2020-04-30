A plane carrying 110,000 pounds of personal protective equipment for health care workers landed in Londonderry on Thursday.
The planeload was the third shipment of masks, respirators and hospital gowns orchestrated by Bedford inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services paid for the shipment, and the state expects the federal government to reimburse the cost.
The shipment included 500,000 gloves, 30,000 disposable gowns, 50,000 haz-mat suits, and 10,000 tubs of antibacterial wipes, according to Gov. Chris Sununu’s office. The state is also getting 440,000 KN95 respirator masks, a close cousin of the coveted N95 masks.
Not all the protective gear is staying in New Hampshire. The state will send 4.5 million surgical masks to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, for use at VA hospitals around the country.
A spokesman for the governor said New Hampshire health care providers had enough surgical masks from Kamen’s first shipment of protective gear, which arrived April 12.