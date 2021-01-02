Those We've Lost to COVID-19

A veteran who survived some of the fiercest battles of World War II, a retired postal carrier, and an unassuming accountant.
These three are among those we lost to COVID-19 in 2020.
Every day, the state health department releases new data showing the toll the pandemic is taking in New Hampshire. It’s easy to become numb to the number of deaths reported: 769 as of Saturday, and 68 in the past week.
But each one of those numbers represents a family’s broken heart.
Joe Bennett, 102
Joseph “Joe” Bennett was a popular resident at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, and the oldest. He turned 102 on April 26.
Joe died on Dec. 9, one of 35 veterans lost to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Tilton home.
He was born in 1918, the year of the last great pandemic. He served in Patton’s Army, part of the 2nd Armored Division, service that took him first to Africa and then, on June 11, 1944, to Omaha Beach. His landing craft hit a floating mine, killing many and injuring many more.
Joe survived and went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge. He was part of the first American force to occupy Berlin.
After the war, he returned to Manchester and married his sweetheart, Rita. He worked for a time as a grocer, then in the garment industry. He managed the Shea group of theaters in Manchester and worked summers at Pine Island Amusement Park.
Susan Byrd of Goffstown is Joseph Bennett’s surviving daughter. Her sister died seven years ago.
Susan routinely made the trip to Tilton twice a week to visit her dad, bringing coffee and muffins or his favorite soup — until March, when in-person visits were stopped because of the pandemic.
She saw her dad a few times over the summer, meeting outside across a picnic table. They also tried to communicate on Facetime, but it was difficult.
“At the end of the day I always felt it was frustrating him more than anything by being so close but not being able to get any closer,” she said.
Joseph loved gardening, his daughter said. A Red Sox fan, he made his first trip to Fenway Park for his 90th birthday.
He was active in his church, Blessed Sacrament, where his funeral Mass was celebrated on Dec. 21.
It was his family who meant the most to Joe, Susan said. He adored his grandkids and then his great-grandchildren — all kids, really, she said.
“He would start a conversation with any child that crossed his path,” she said.
Byrd said she knows her father lived a long, happy, meaningful life. But losing him this way was tough.
“It’s so senseless, especially now with the vaccine,” she said.
Her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 1, weeks before the first vaccines arrived at the veterans home. She continued to talk with him by phone, urging him to eat and drink, to stay strong.
“When this is done, we’ll be all set,” she told him. “You’ll have antibodies, we can see each other again.
“I really thought he was going to make it.”
Byrd said the nurses at the veterans home were caring and committed. “At the very end, they let me go in to see my dad,” she said.
“I spent the last two hours of his life with him, holding his hand, which is all he ever wanted. Talking to him and reminiscing about the life that we had.”
It wasn’t enough.
“I wanted one more cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin,” Byrd said.
Ray Kohler, 72
Ray Kohler had been through a lot in the past couple years. He survived a brain tumor, chemotherapy and radiation, then more aggressive radiation when the tumor reappeared. He battled back from a blood clot and pneumonia, and then last March, he was hospitalized with diverticulitis.
His wife, Marie, spent every day at his bedside, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I was like a fixture,” she said. “Then came COVID.”
Ray was moved to a nursing care facility for rehabilitation so he could regain his strength to go home.
“And that’s when COVID hit that nursing home,” she said.
Ray fell ill and was transferred back to Elliot Hospital.
“One week later, he was gone,” Marie said. “The virus attacked his lungs aggressively, and he couldn’t fight it.
“He battled so many different things. He just couldn’t battle this one,” she said.
Ray was 72 when he died on May 7 — “a young 72,” his widow said.
A Manchester native, Ray enlisted in the Army after graduating from Bishop Bradley High School. His twin brother was sent to Vietnam, but Army rules prevented both brothers from going, so Ray served in Germany.
He met Marie on a blind date at a New Year’s Eve party. They got married in 1970, raised two daughters and later watched them each raise two sons of their own. Ray and Marie would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October.
After his military service, Ray got a business degree from Nathaniel Hawthorne College. He realized he didn’t want a desk job and went to work for a construction company, building bridges. He later spent 10 years as a postal carrier in Manchester, his wife said.
Ray and Marie loved traveling and sports, and often combined the two passions. They went to the Rose Bowl game and parade in Pasadena, Calif., in 1990 and to the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin in 2017. They went to San Francisco to watch the Patriots play and to Montreal for the Bruins. They traveled to Europe three times.
Every morning after coffee and the paper, they took a walk together.
“No regrets,” Marie said.
All his life, she said, Ray wanted a muscle car. After his brain tumor was discovered, she told him, “Life is so short, let’s go look for a car for you.”
He bought a gray 2014 Dodge Challenger, and they toured the back roads of New Hampshire in that car. “He was in his glory,” Marie said.
Ray also loved going to his grandsons’ sporting events. “He was somebody that the grandkids looked up to,” Marie said. “They believed in him, and he was always there for them.”
These days, Marie keeps busy, mowing her own lawn and shoveling snow. She put up her Christmas decorations as usual and feels Ray with her.
“I talk to him all the time,” she said.
They weren’t particularly religious, Marie said, but after his health problems began, Ray bought a pendant with a cross on it. “He felt protected by wearing that,” she said.
It’s hers now. “I wear it every day. I think it helps me get through the day too.”
Jack Bolton Jr., 83
John P. “Jack” Bolton Jr., died on April 26 from COVID-19 at age 83.
Jack grew up on Manchester’s West Side and graduated from Bishop Bradley High and Saint Anselm College. He worked as a bookkeeper in the Lakes Region for many years. He also served in the Army reserves, assigned to an artillery unit as an administrative sergeant.
His father was quiet and caring, recalled John Bolton III.
“He was not known as the most loquacious guy, but he had a way about him that everybody felt welcome,” he said.
After he retired from bookkeeping, Jack worked at Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee. “He had a lot of friends there,” John said.
When John and his sister Colleen were young, their parents moved the family to Tuftonboro to enjoy the country life. That’s where John had been taking care of his dad in recent years.
Four years ago, Jack started having problems with numbers and remembering things, he said. A doctor confirmed he had Alzheimer’s disease.
His dad, John recalled, “was very gracious about it. We didn’t have to fight with him about taking away the keys for the car.”
Late last year, his father’s condition worsened, and he was first hospitalized and then moved to a Catholic nursing home in Cambridge, Mass., that specializes in Alzheimer’s care.
Jack was in the end stage of Alzheimer’s, John said.
“I knew that the end of the road was coming,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that soon.”
The first week of March, the family was notified that the nursing home was going to stop allowing visitors. John and Colleen tried staying in touch with their father over a video screen, but it was difficult because of his condition.
“You hear these stories about remote learning, how it doesn’t work with kids,” John said. “It doesn’t work with the elderly sometimes either.”
With the beginning of April came word that Jack had tested positive for COVID-19. His health quickly began to fail. His children begged to visit, but it wasn’t allowed.
“So we drove up to the nursing home the next day,” John said. “We knew where his window was. We said some prayers underneath his window that night.”
Jack Bolton died at 2 o’clock the next morning.
It was a difficult way to lose someone, John said. “You want to be there for the end of his life, and you sort of want to have the priest come in and say last rites, all those things that couldn’t be done,” he said.
Still, he tries not to dwell on that. His faith helps.
“He’s better off where he is,” he said. “He’s no longer in pain. He’s not connected to all these machines or breathing tubes.
“I just imagine him sort of hanging out with his relatives up there,” he said. “You have to find peace somewhere.”
John said he wants to remember his dad as a mild-mannered man whose family always came first. “He was a pretty bomb-proof type of guy,” he said. “Nothing really got him excited.”
He cherishes memories of the road trips the family used to take, including a visit to his great-grandparents’ house in Rhode Island, where John’s great-grandfather insisted on digging up some forsythia to send back with them to New Hampshire. Jack was dubious, but he couldn’t say no; he loaded the bushes in the back seat of the Chevette with the kids and drove home.
After their father’s death, Colleen Bolton made a “memory pillow” out of one of their, dad’s favorite shirts — buttoned to the very top and with a comb in the pocket, just as he always wore it, “being the fastidious guy he was,” John said.
More than a number
No funeral was held for Ray Kohler because of the pandemic. His cremated remains will be buried at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery later this year “when everything’s safe,” Marie said. “We’re going to have a big celebration of his life.”
It’s what Ray wanted, she said. “He really didn’t want to have any type of a funeral or a wake or anything. He said have a party. And we’re going to go by that.”
She doesn’t want her husband to be one of the nameless people behind the official death toll.
“I want him to be remembered as a wonderful person,” she said. “A husband, a father, a grandfather that means the world to his whole family and his friends.”
It’s the same for all who have died from this dreaded disease, Marie said. “Their voices have to be heard, and they have to be heard through us.”
Susan Byrd said losing her father to COVID-19 gave her a new perspective about the impact of the crisis.
“I realized how much I hurt, and I thought of all the other families that have gone through the very same thing,” she said.
“All of a sudden it becomes pretty real. And there’s a lot of other people that feel like I do right now.”