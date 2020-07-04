Businesses are reopening across the state, but a group of protesters said they still feel restricted.
About 100 people gathered in front of the State House Saturday to celebrate Independence Day and protest the executive orders Gov. Chris Sununu issued starting in March aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Andrew Manuse, chairman of the Reopen NH group and a former state representative, said he objected to the governor’s making rules without input from the state legislature and the ongoing state of emergency in New Hampshire.
COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire are declining, but in 34 states the number of cases is rising again. Manuse and several other protesters said they thought the increase was due to more testing, not the reopenings of businesses. Manuse and others said they were paying more attention to the smaller number of deaths in recent weeks.
Many of the protesters at the State House Saturday did not believe official COVID-19 figures released by states, or that it was a problem that there have been record numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in states that have rushed to reopen.
In a speech to the group, Manuse said people who insist on wearing masks and encourage others to use hand sanitizer are acting like Tories. “In Revolutionary times, people like this were tarred and feathered,” he said.
Though nearly 130,000 Americans have died from the virus, including 380 from New Hampshire as of Saturday, some of the protesters said they thought the pandemic has been exaggerated or even fabricated.
“Our government is lying to us,” said Kenneth Wall of Raymond.
“They’re using it to drive fear into the population,” said Paul Strieby of Boscawen, who said he believes that people will be forced to get vaccines and have microchips implanted in them.
Some of the protesters said they do not like being made to feel ashamed for not wearing a face covering, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends for people who are out in public, or for not staying six feet away from others.
The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating complaints of businesses that violate the governor’s executive orders, establishing a complaint line at (603) 271-1225 and an email address at EO40issues@doj.nh.gov.
“This snitching is not a good idea,” said Aubrey Freedman of Bridgewater. Freedman carried a sign with the name “Karen” crossed out. He explained that “Karen” is a new slang term for busybodies. The term originated on social media to refer to white women who needlessly call the police on black people.
But Freedman said one Karen was OK with him: Karen Testerman, a Franklin city councilor and candidate for governor, who was at the protest.
Testerman has filed to run in the Republican gubernatorial primary against Sununu over her objection to the classification of essential and non-essential businesses during the governor’s first stay-at-home order, which ended on May 4.
“Every person in New Hampshire is essential,” she said. “He’s picking and choosing who are the winners and losers.”
Protesters Saturday said Sununu overreached, though polls have shown overwhelming approval for Sununu’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
For Russ Cumbee of Franconia, who came to the State House in a Minuteman costume, the measures New Hampshire and other states took early in the pandemic were an overreaction. There are still too many rules, Cumbee said, so he wanted to protest.
Cumbee attended a ceremony in Massachusetts last month to commemorate the battle of Bunker Hill. After a service in a church, he said, the group went to a nearby bar after the commemoration. He expected more restrictions in Massachusetts, but said he was surprised by how open it felt.