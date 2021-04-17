Although Gov. Chris Sununu ended the state’s mask mandate on Friday, businesses around the state are still asking customers to wear face coverings inside.
There is no longer a state requirement to keep a mask on in public places where it is difficult to keep six feet from others, but other state guidelines still apply to businesses, at least for a few more weeks. Since Sununu announced Thursday the mask mandate would end, businesses have put out gentle reminders that their rules have not changed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing masks when not actively eating or drinking at a restaurant, and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester encouraged people to keep wearing masks in public for the health of all, though it is no longer a state mandate.
Restaurant and breweries note in messages to customers on Facebook that masks are still needed when someone is not seated. Cooks and servers will also keep wearing masks for the time being.
“(W)e want to be very clear that face masks are still 100% required when visiting us, and to be worn at all times when not seated at your table,” read a message from Garrison City Beerworks in Dover.
Portsmouth businesses noted that the city still has a mask mandate, though the state mandate is over.
“Regardless of how the winds change and decisions out of our control fluctuate, there is one thing you can count on here: YOU MATTER TO ME,” read a Facebook post by one Portsmouth shop, Nest. “Therefore masks will continue to be required to enter the shop.”
BRGR BAR in Portsmouth kept it simple. “Masks are still required to enter BRGR BAR!”
Prefer not to wear a mask to your table? You might have to stick to takeout for a little while longer.
“If you prefer to not wear a mask, we invite you to try our curbside pick up or local delivery options!” read a post from Firefly American Bar and Bistro in Manchester. “Masks are still required at Firefly, except when seated at your table — this includes our fully vaccinated guests.”
Other businesses, including gyms, also are making it clear that their rules have not changed.
“The lift of this mandate will NOT change our studio requirements regarding mask wearing,” read a post from the Orangetheory Fitness gym in Concord. “Masks are still required for entry into the studio and must be worn in the lobby and during all transitions.”
In a Facebook post, Fountain of Beauty Salon and Spa in Claremont noted that hair styling and other beauty services require very close and prolonged contact, which is still risky without a mask if everyone is not fully immune, two weeks after the last dose of a vaccine.
“No matter how you feel about it, whether you are vaccinated or not, or if you feel magically immune to the virus,” the salon’s post read.
“We cannot afford to have to close down and quarantine. We most definitely cannot afford to lose anyone we love.”