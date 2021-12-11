People take a seat after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot during a “Booster Blitz” vaccine clinic held at Memorial High School on Saturday. There were 15 booster vaccine clinics around New Hampshire. The state expected to vaccinate 12,000 people at those 14 clinics on Saturday.
Granite Staters rolled up their sleeves en masse once again on Saturday, with 15 COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics around the state.
Instead of drawing thousands to one massive drive-thru clinic, such as the clinics at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway held at the beginning of the year, vaccination sites were spread across the state, with clinics in Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Hanover, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Milford, North Conway, Plymouth, Rochester, Salem, Stratham and Woodsville.
Appointments on the Seacoast filled less than a day after the booster clinic was announced. Abbey Gringas, of Portsmouth, got a booster in Manchester on Saturday morning, after appointments in Rochester and Stratham filled up almost instantly, she said.
The state expected to vaccinate 12,000 people at those 14 clinics on Saturday.
But by midday Saturday, enough people had missed appointments that 11 sites opened up to walk-ins, to avoid wasting vaccine.
Nashua's Public Health and Community Services Department scheduled a booster clinic of its own on Saturday, with no state-run clinic sited in the Gate City.