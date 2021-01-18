KEENE — Three residents at the Keene Center assisted living home on Court Street have died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 74 people.
Most of those who have tested positive for the deadly virus are residents, though some staffers are also coming down with the illness, according to the facility staff.
“At this time, Keene Center has had 59 residents and 15 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the three residents who passed away,” said Dr. Richard Feifer, Chief Medical Officer at Genesis HealthCare.
The Keene Center is owned by Pennsylvania-based Genesis HealthCare, which operates several assisted living facilities in New Hampshire and has 300 facilities in 25 states.
According to Feifer, the Keene Center has already taken stringent steps to curb the spread of the virus, flowing all state and federal guidelines for pandemic precautions.
“As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began providing protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus, we have diligently followed them and in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time,” Fiefer said. “We also continue to follow the direction of the New Hampshire Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.”
Keene Center staff members are screening residents and patients for symptoms three times a day, screening and getting temperatures on all staff entering the building, canceling outside appointments, and instituting Zoom visits for families.
Fiefer hopes the COVID-19 vaccine will be the turning point in the fight against the virus. The Keene Center had its first vaccine clinic Dec. 30, with a follow-up clinic coming soon. Both approved vaccines require two injections spaced several weeks apart.