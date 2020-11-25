COVID-19 clusters have been confirmed at three Manchester schools, officials reported this week.
The clusters are at Central High School, the Manchester School of Technology and Parker-Varney School. The school system defines a cluster as three or more cases in the same classroom or group within a set time frame.
The clusters were reported over the past two weeks, according to a statement released by the school district on Tuesday night.
School officials said they have notified everyone they believe who may have come into close proximity with anyone infected.
"The clusters will be reported to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Health Department’s regular infectious disease reporting process," the statement reads.
Manchester schools switched to remote learning on Monday as numbers of coronavirus infections in the Queen City exceeded benchmarks -- two weeks of at least 10 cases per 100,000 people.
At this point, classes are expected to resume on Jan. 19.