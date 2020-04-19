New Hampshire health officials on Sunday reported three more deaths from COVID-19, including a female resident of Hillsborough County, while an additional 17 cases of the deadly disease were identified in Manchester.
New Hampshire’s death toll rose to 41, representing about 3% of the 1,392 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state health officials said in a news release.
The three latest deaths included a woman and man, both age 60 or older, in Rockingham County, along with a woman 60 or older from Hillsborough County.
State health officials also announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19 Sunday. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information among the 50 people, all are adults -- 52% women and 48% men.
The new cases live in Rockingham County (13), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack and Strafford counties (two each), Cheshire and Belknap counties (one new case in each), and 17 new cases in Manchester and eight in Nashua.
The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
Six new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 198 (14%) of the 1,392 cases in the Granite State. There have been 521 people in the state who have recovered. A total of 2,300 people are being monitored.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed at least 163,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 40,585 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 742,442 cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.