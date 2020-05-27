CONCORD -- Three staff at the state-run psychiatric hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation until they recover, a state health official said.
No patients at the New Hampshire State Hospital have tested positive, said Jake Leon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Contact tracing associated with the three staff workers revealed no further transmission, Leon said.
All staff and patients have been tested, he said.
In the last several weeks, the state has announced a steady stream of outbreaks, mostly in nursing homes, but also in assisted living facilities and even halfway houses.
But the State Hospital doesn't qualify, according to Leon.
"While there has been a small number of cases involving staff, the disease has not spread within the facility, so it is not in outbreak status," he write in an email.