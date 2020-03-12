A sixth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire after recent travels in Europe.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, an adult man from Rockingham County developed symptoms and notified his health care provider. The man had self-isolated upon returning from Europe and household members who have been in contact with him are in self-quarantine.
In a news release, DHHS said it has not identified anyone else who has been in close contact with the sick individual.
DHHS also said despite increased testing, the department has not identified any widespread transmission in the state, or any individuals who have tested positive without risk factors such as travel or contact with a confirmed case. — Shawne K. Wickham
Superior Court cancels criminal and civil jury trials for 30 days
Starting Friday, all criminal and civil jury trials scheduled in the New Hampshire Superior Courts for the next 30 days will be rescheduled to later dates over COVID-19 concerns, according to state's Judicial Branch.
Those selected for jury duty between March 13 and April 13 are asked not to appear for service. Those scheduled to report April 14 or after should check the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website for any updates prior to reporting, according to a new release.
Plaintiffs, defendants and state prosecutors will receive notice for new trial dates. The 30 day period will be reviewed on an ongoing basis with notice provided to all parties if extended.
"For the well-being of the public and our staff, the Judicial Branch closely monitors the guidance provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We continue to work every day to make sure the courts are accessible and safe," wrote Tammy Jackson, a spokeswoman. — Jonathan Phelps
New hotline created for COVID-19 calls
State officials announced they had deployed the 211NH system to handle all COVID-19 related telephone calls.
“211NH will serve as a coordinated and streamlined process for any Granite Stater concerned about the coronavirus,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. “Now that it is up and running, any New Hampshire residents can call with questions or concerns. I would like to thank the folks at Granite United Way and Public Health for working around the clock to stay on top of this evolving public health situation by making this critical resource available 24/7.”
211NH is New Hampshire's statewide, comprehensive, information and referral service operated by Granite United Way and will replace the current Department of Public Health Hotline (603-271-4496) for these questions about the virus. — Kevin Landrigan
Sununu, Senate Democrats embrace proposed benefit changes
Gov. Chris Sununu and State Senate Democrats separately announced their support for several temporary initiatives to help workers and small business owners deal with COVID-19 related disruptions.
The proposed legislative package would waive the one-week waiting period before getting unemployment for those out of work solely due to the virus.
In a letter to legislative leaders, Sununu said anyone who is quarantined or caring for themselves or a loved one, should be eligible to collect unemployment benefits while they are out of work.
Other changes would permit self-employed businesses with COVID-19 to qualify for unemployment benefits and also make clear that any payments for these affected employees not end up raising the unemployment tax rate that employers pay.
“We face a unique challenge that requires us to move forward with these reasonable changes so we can provide financial support for many Granite Staters facing undue financial hardship,” Sununu said.
Senate Democrats also endorsed the state applying for a federal waiver to cover the testing and treatment costs for uninsured workers dealing with the virus.
“We want to thank our federal delegation for their work to secure at least $4.9 million for New Hampshire to deal with the coronavirus,” said Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester.
“We look forward to working with Governor Sununu and state agencies to ensure the wise and appropriate use of taxpayer money, including enhancing and advancing the coronavirus testing capacity here in New Hampshire.”
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said the Senate Health Care Committee he chairs will hold a hearing next Tuesday on the proposed changes to a pending bill (SB 507). — Kevin Landrigan
Newport schools closing early
Newport students were sent home early Thursday after it was learned that a staff member in the district is being tested for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday morning.
School officials say this staff member has minimal contact with students, but the district is closing both the Newport Middle High School and Richards Elementary School to allow for a cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities, according to the letter.
The afternoon preschool is cancelled, as are all after school activities. — Damien Fisher
NYSE president says no plan to close trading floor now
NEW YORK — The New York Stock Exchange does not currently plan to close its trading floor and the markets are functioning as expected, even as concerns over the coronavirus cause sharp spikes in volatility, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said on Thursday.
"If there is an outbreak, we can clean the floor pretty quickly and reopen as well," she told CNBC in an interview. "We are not planning to close the floor at this time," she said of the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc .
On Wednesday, the exchange operator outlined measures to reduce the chance that the virus will affect the trading floor, according to an internal memo. Steps included mandating separate entrances and eating spaces for floor traders and NYSE and ICE employees that work in the office tower at 11 Wall Street.
Futures exchange operator CME Group said late on Wednesday it was closing its trading floor until further notice as a precaution and that all trading would be done electronically.
Concerns over how the fast-spreading coronavirus will affect the economy have pummeled markets, with volumes and volatility spiking to levels not seen since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Stock trading was temporarily halted market-wide shortly after the open on both Monday and Thursday as "circuit breakers" kicked in due to steep declines in share prices.
While most exchanges are fully electronic, the NYSE uses a hybrid model, with traders known as designated market makers deciding when to open stocks electronically, or through a more manual process if needed to dampen sharp price moves.
The exchange is prepared to run fully electronically if needed and stocks can be opened remotely, but right now the hybrid model is benefiting the market, Cunningham said.
"There are more stocks that we actually want to apply that human judgment to because they open with less volatility and investors get better prices," Cunningham said of the current trading environment. — Reuters
N.Y.'s containment zone may not be enough
People who live in the epicenter of New York's coronavirus outbreak said they were not convinced the state's order closing the area's schools and large-gathering venues for two weeks would do enough to curb the spread of infection.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week said he was heeding the advice of the state health commissioner by ordering a one-mile diametrical "containment zone" around an infection hotspot in New Rochelle, Westchester County, north of New York City.
The mandate closes three public schools, several private and parochial schools, houses of worship and other large gathering venues in that area for two weeks starting Thursday.
Still, some residents believe the zone is too narrow to limit the spread of the disease, which has infected at least 216 people in New York, including more than 120 in Westchester.
Joy Malone, a photographer in New Rochelle whose children attend two of the three public schools that have been closed, said shutting just three of the city's 10 public schools made no sense.
"There are children in all three who have siblings in the other seven," Malone said. "It’s a huge mistake, especially with the severity of what is happening."
More than 1,300 people in the United States have contracted the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus, and at least 38 have died, most of them in Washington state, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The cluster of some 121 cases in Westchester County emerged after an attorney who lives in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan became the second person in New York to be diagnosed with the virus last week.
Several cases in the city have been traced to the Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle, where the attorney attended services last month. The synagogue, which public health officials closed last week, is at the center of the containment zone.
Health officials hoped the containment zone would prevent large gatherings of people and slow the spread of the illness, but the measure would not stop people's movement into and out of the area, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said.
In a phone interview with Reuters, Bramson said state and federal health officials decided the parameters of the zone with little input from city officials.
"All of those factors were considered by the state, and they judged the containment zone to be a sensible way of proceeding," Bramson said.
"For a locality like New Rochelle to independently freelance without the expertise to back up our local judgments I think would be a very serious mistake," he said.
Governor Cuomo said he would deploy the National Guard during the period of containment to clean schools and other buildings and deliver food to those in need, including thousands of children who rely on school meals.
Not every parent was displeased by the state's order.
Denise Logan, who lives in the containment zone, said her children have so far enjoyed the novelty of completing their school work remotely.
"I thought that closing the schools was going to be inevitable," she said. "It seems like a very good idea to me."
Kelly Ann DeCola, a New Rochelle resident whose children's schools were not affected, did not want schools to close because she could not afford to skip work to care for her children at home.
Regardless, DeCola said the decision to close only a few schools, and not all, was "astronomically illogical" because children from across the city congregate for various activities and may even spend more time together now without the confines of a school day, heightening the risk of the virus spreading.
"Children from all over the city join together for basketball, soccer, karate, after-school programs, dancing school," DeCola said in a Facebook message. "Now we're going to have teenagers congregating in areas that they would have not been before." — Reuters