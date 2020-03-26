Boston Express -- the popular commuter bus service between southern New Hampshire and Boston -- announced Thursday morning announced that it will suspend service effective Saturday.
The announcement came after its sister companies -- Concord Coach and Dartmouth Coach -- announced on Wednesday that they were suspending service, also effective Saturday.
The Concord and Dartmouth lines provide a link between rural New Hampshire and southern New Hampshire.
"We have made this decision with the health and safety of our employees, our passengers, and our communities in mind," the company said in a statement.
Earlier this week, state officials announced that a Concord Coach passenger who traveled on the bus two weeks ago had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Officials urge passengers who had been on the bus with the infected rider should stay home and self monitor for symptoms.
One of the passenger's four trips went as far as Littleton. The other trips involved travel between southern New Hampshire stops and either Logan Airport or South Station in Boston.
The three bus lines plan to run current schedules Thursday and Friday and suspend service starting Saturday.
On-line schedules for Boston Express show 13 weekday runs from Exit 5 in North Londonderry.
C&J Bus, which services the Seacoast, suspended service March 22. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader
Wall Street jumps at open
Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the U.S. jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26%, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04%, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06%, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell. — Reuters
Schools distributing weekend meals
Manchester school families will be able to pick up meal packages at five locations across the city starting on Saturday, the Manchester School District announced.
The school district credited Southern New Hampshire University for contributing the food and preparing the meal packages. They will be available at five sites starting at 9:30 a.m.: JFK Arena, Parkside Middle School, Smyth Road School, Memorial High School and Crystal Lake Park.
The packages will contain perishable items.