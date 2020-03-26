Gov. Chris Sununu has issued a stay-at-home order effective midnight Friday through May 4.
He announced the order Thursday at a Concord briefing on the coronavirus crisis. Sununu said "essential" businesses can remain open.
"Today's steps elevate our messages to Granite Staters," Sununu said.
Schools will also remain closed with remote learning continuing until at least May 4. All state beaches will be closed to public as well.
Portsmouth firefighters plead for PPEs
Firefighters in the city of Portsmouth are preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients by holding a personal protective equipment donation drive for first responders and health care personnel.
Portsmouth Fire Chief Todd Germain said on Thursday that they are seeing between three and six patients a day who have been screened by 911 as potential carriers of COVID-19.
Germain said all patients, regardless of their chief complaint, are masked before they are transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.
“If we have a surge, supplies are going to dwindle quickly,” Germain said.
The donation drive started on Thursday and is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Portsmouth Indoor Pool at 48 Andrew Jarvis Drive.
Firefighters will be collecting sterile and non-sterile gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach bottles or sprays, bleach wipes, rubbing alcohol, eye protection and goggles, clear face shields, masks of all sizes, unused PAPR respirators, disposable gowns, show covers and biohazard bags.
Fire officials ask that people do not bring used PPE products, clothing, food or water.
For more information, email Fire Prevention Officer Shawn Wheeler at fireprevention@cityofportsmouth.com. — Kim Haas, Union Leader correspondent
More bus lines to suspend service Saturday
Boston Express — the popular commuter bus service between southern New Hampshire and Boston — announced Thursday morning announced that it will suspend service effective Saturday.
The announcement came after its sister companies — Concord Coach and Dartmouth Coach — announced on Wednesday that they were suspending service, also effective Saturday.
The Concord and Dartmouth lines provide a link between rural New Hampshire and southern New Hampshire.
"We have made this decision with the health and safety of our employees, our passengers, and our communities in mind," the company said in a statement.
The three bus lines suspend service starting Saturday.
C&J Bus, which services the Seacoast, suspended service March 22. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader
Schools distributing weekend meals
Manchester school families will be able to pick up meal packages at five locations across the city starting on Saturday, the Manchester School District announced.
The school district credited Southern New Hampshire University for contributing the food and preparing the meal packages. They will be available at five sites starting at 9:30 a.m.: JFK Arena, Parkside Middle School, Smyth Road School, Memorial High School and Crystal Lake Park.
The packages will contain perishable items. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader
More call on Sununu to enact tougher restrictions
Sixteen physicians, clinicians, scientists and public health officials have called on Gov. Chris Sununu to order all non-essential businesses closed and a self-quarantine, the latest of a growing chorus urging tougher steps to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The 16 include former state epidemiologist Richard Dipentima, former head of the state Medical Society Dr. Leonard Korn, and Executive Council candidate Mindi Messmer.
Sununu has prohibited crowds of no more than 10, closed schools, encouraged social distancing and asked people to stay home whenever possible. But surrounding states have taken tougher measures, and several New Hampshire public figures have called for tougher measures, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, and Exeter Hospital chief and state Sen. Jon Morgan.
The latest letter calls for an executive order to close non-essential business and mandate self-quarantine, aggressive testing and contact tracing.
"This does not require National Guard enforcement. Not doing so will result in needless deaths, stress to our healthcare system, and our economy," the letter reads. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader
Online resources available to NH veterans
As the health care system navigates the coronavirus threat, the VA Medical Center in Manchester is urging veterans to use the VA’s online tools for telehealth appointments, routine and non-urgent questions, refilling prescriptions and signing up for automated text messages.
Veterans can receive care at home, either over the phone or via VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their providers secure messages by going to: myhealth.va.gov. For more information about VA Video Connect, visit: mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
To register to access VA’s online patient portal, which allows veterans to send secure messages to the VA health care team, go to: www.myhealth.va.gov.
Veterans can request prescription refills, and order medication to be shipped to their homes using My HealtheVet or the app available at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
And they can enroll to receive automated text messages with information about COVID-19, such as how to monitor for symptoms, at: mobile.va.gov/annie.
More information about online technologies available during this public health emergency is available at connectedcare.va.gov. — Shawne K. Wickham, Sunday News