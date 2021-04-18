Alisha Phipps came to New Hampshire Sunday afternoon from the Boston area to celebrate a friend’s birthday — and to enjoy the fresh air without a mask on.
Phipps and her friend, Lauren D’Agostino, said they were “pumped” Gov. Chris Sununu ended the state’s mask mandate on Friday. Before heading to the birthday party, the two strolled along Elm Street in Manchester looking for a bar that serves champagne.
“I was actually going to plan a trip just for the day to go to Texas because you don’t have to wear the mask in Texas,” said Phipps, 34, who lives in Somerville, Mass. “I decided to go to New Hampshire instead.”
D’Agostino, 31, said she’s not worried about the virus.
“We believe in the strength of our immune system,” the Westford, Mass., resident said.
While there is no longer a state requirement to keep a mask on in public places where it is difficult to keep six feet from others, businesses must still abide by state guidelines. Many Elm Street restaurants posted on social media reminding customers that masks are still required.
The majority of people on Elm Street Sunday continued to wear masks.
Coming from Nashua, David Wainaina, 27, ordered acai and pitaya bowls from Cafe La Reine’s outdoor window with his sister, Precious, 10. They both wore masks.
“The only time I don’t wear a mask is at home,” Precious said.
Wainaina said most people continue to wear masks because of social pressure and it will take time for people to adjust to not wearing masks.
“It is only a matter of time when things change,” he said.
“The question is, when? Who is going to open the door and say, ‘OK, you guys are good now.’”
Ed Verney, who lives in Manchester, had no qualms about not wearing a mask as he walked around downtown with his family.
“The restaurants still want you to wear it, so I will wear it in a restaurant,” he said. “When I don’t have to; I won’t.”
He said he’s moved past the pandemic a long time ago.
“I think it’s fine, if people don’t want to get vaccinations and they get sick, they get sick,” Verney said. “So what, they were given the opportunity.”
Walking near City Hall, Sean Taveres said he chooses to continue wearing a mask. He lives in the Millyard and works as a professor at University of New Hampshire Manchester.
“I hope it’s not too soon,” he said of the mask mandate being lifted. “I just had my first shot on Friday and I am trying to be respectful of other people. It is almost a reflex at this point.”
He hasn’t noticed any conflicts over wearing masks when visiting businesses. “I watch the numbers every day and listen to the experts,” he said.
D’Agostino said she often comes to New Hampshire to shop. Now, she has another reason.
“To breathe fresh air is fantastic,” she said.