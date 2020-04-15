To fully understand the "Quarantine Olympics," a zany internet trend born amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, look no further than where it all started: the Presley family's home in Cornelius, N.C.
If anyone had peeked inside the tree-lined residence last Wednesday evening, they would have witnessed the Presleys playing dodgeball -- with a twist. None of the players could see each other, and instead of balls, they were armed with full rolls of toilet paper.
"We played through all the board games and everything, so we had to get creative," Alex Presley, 25, who has been hunkering down with his girlfriend, twin brother and parents since last month, told The Washington Post.
The rules of "blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball," as Alex calls it, are simple: Once you're hit, you're out, and only then can you take off whatever you're using to cover your eyes. To make the game even more challenging, the Presleys also spun in circles to dizzy themselves before starting.
The result, as expected, was utter chaos.
In video of the melee, set to a soundtrack of Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" and shared by Alex on TikTok, toilet paper whizzes through the air in every direction as five people stumble blindly around a living room with their faces covered by sweatshirt hoods. Shouts of "Don't throw them too hard" mingle with the muted thuds of the rolls bouncing off windows and walls.
While other parents may be hesitant to allow their adult children to turn the family home's living room into an indoor dodgeball arena, keeping up with their sons' shenanigans is nothing new for the Presleys.
"Since they were little, everybody wants to come to the Presley house because there's something always going on over here," said Lee Presley, 58, a pilot for American Airlines.
What is new, however, is that the family's recent nutty game night activities have now made them Internet famous.
But the Presleys aren't the only people who have gone viral for tapping into their inner child as a way to combat quarantine boredom. From the United States to the United Kingdom, families are becoming social media celebrities for tackling equally absurd projects while sheltering in place, such as extravagant themed dinners and viral parody videos, entertaining many who are desperate for levity as the novel coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.