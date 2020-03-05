Supplies of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and antibacterial soap have been temporarily wiped out in stores across the state as people concerned about a possible widespread coronavirus outbreak stock up on essentials.
“Due to current ongoing events, we may have frequent out of stocks on many toilet paper products for the foreseeable future,” read a sign stuck to a nearly bare shelf in the toilet paper aisle at Hannaford supermarket in Exeter Thursday afternoon.
#ToiletPaperEmergency and #ToiletPaperApocalypse are some of the hashtags making the rounds on Twitter as coronavirus worries grow and more people worry about being quarantined in their homes.
“Due to unexpectedly high demand, some varieties of paper products at the store are temporarily low or out of stock,” said Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom. "There are different brands available on shelves currently, and we expect to replenish those that are out of stock soon."
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, two Grafton County residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Results are pending on four others. All six are under self-quarantine.
Sixteen people in New Hampshire have tested negative for the coronavirus -- also known as COVID-19.
Toilet paper isn't the only item in short supply.
Discount hand sanitizer bins were empty at Market Basket in Epping.
Richard Healey of Kingston wanted a couple of bottles but wouldn’t buy the pricier “organic” sanitizer, so he left empty-handed.
Sandy Alexander of Hampton was unable to find sanitizer, rubbing alcohol or antibacterial soap at Walmart in Seabrook.
“I ended up having to go to the dollar store,” she said.
Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said the run on disinfectants doesn't mean people are panicking.
“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want, and need remains our focus,” Staheli said.
Alexander agreed the coronavirus doesn’t have her panicked -- at least not yet.
She is, however, taking extra precautions like wiping down her shopping cart handle and keeping sanitizer and similar products on hand.
“You just have to be a little more vigilant in how you wash your hands. Right now I’m just being smart,” she said. “I’ve always sprayed my TV remotes with Lysol. I do that once a week, and my phone, because that’s where most germs are.”
Pat Roughan of Kingston isn’t worried either, despite having a weakened immune system following breast cancer. She recently finished chemotherapy and radiation and believes the steps she took to protect herself during treatment will help if the coronavirus becomes more widespread.
“I have no concerns. I just do what they say … wash your hands and use sanitizer,” she said.
While some people have rushed to stock up on face masks, Healey said he’s not about to wear one. He’ll stick to sanitizer and soap.
“It’s a good idea to wash your hands anyways. I’m more cautious now when I come out of here and go home. The first thing I do is wash my hands,” he said.