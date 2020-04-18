Gov. Chris Sununu is working toward a plan to re-open nonessential businesses in New Hampshire, but warns there are still too many new COVID-19 cases to open the state safely.
"We’re not anywhere near that right now, to be honest about it," Sununu said Friday.
Guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management agency advised waiting until the number of new infections reported daily declines. That has yet to happen in New Hampshire. There were 76 new cases reported Friday, one of the largest numbers of new cases reported in a single day.
Almost 13,000 New Hampshire residents have been tested at some point, said state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan on Friday. Just under 1,300 total cases had been identified as of Friday.
Though the number of new infections reported each day is not decreasing, Chan said he thought "social distancing" is working. He said the state is working to be able to test more people, and he expects the number of cases to increase as testing becomes more widespread.
Sununu said he like the idea of a “stepped” approach to re-opening the state, as proposed by the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with harder-hit places staying closed longer, and businesses opening slowly. He said businesses would likely have to keep people spread out, not go back to the way things were before the virus hit New Hampshire.
But Sununu warned New Hampshire was still weeks away from even beginning to reopen.
The number of new cases detected would have to decline for two weeks, he said, and New Hampshire isn’t there yet.
“We seem to have hit this plateau,” Sununu said Friday, acknowledging that the 76 new cases detected that day was one of the higher numbers of new cases since the outbreak began six weeks ago.
Sununu said he thinks there are more people who have COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms. While those asymptomatic carriers present a risk to vulnerable people, he said, that could also mean there are more people who have developed immunity to COVID-19 than the state has tested.
Chan said public health nurses and epidemiologists were working on “contact tracing,” calling infected individuals, ask about close contacts.
“We need the workforce to be able to follow up on those tests to follow up,” Chan said, adding that staff from other parts of the Department of Health and Human Services are assisting in the contact tracing work, tracking down people who may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The staff are busy, Chan said, and more could be required for a more robust contact tracing effort.
Sununu said he hoped the number of new cases discovered each day would start to decline, but said the state is not ready to start re-opening.
"As we increase capacity [for testing], we’re still potentially a couple weeks away from finding a positive trend," Sununu said.
Outbreak at Easterseals school
Thirty-six people at an Easterseals school for children with disabilities in Manchester have tested positive for COVID-19, state Department of Health and Human Services said April 17.
Children and staff have both tested positive, said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
None of the children or staff have started showing symptoms of COVID-19, said Nancy Rollins, the chief operating officer of Easterseals New Hampshire.
Rollins said 74 children and teenagers live at the school, and about 300 staff care for them around the clock. The children at the school have neurological and behavioral disabilities, she said.
Testing at the school started late last week, Rollins said. A mobile testing unit came to test the children, and staff are still being tested.
The staff who tested positive have isolated themselves, either with their families or at lodging provided by Easterseals, Rollins said, if the staff were not comfortable going home to their families with the virus.
She said there are still enough people to care for all the children at the school. Rollins said three other people affiliated with Easterseals — both staff and clients — have tested positive for COVID-19.