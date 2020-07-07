CONCORD — A resort business owned by Gov. Chris Sununu’s family received a loan totaling $350,000 to $1 million from the Payroll Protection Program to offset financial losses from COVID-19, according to the Small Business Administration.
Businesses involving the families of both Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Republican U.S. Senate primary candidate Corky Messner also received PPP loans.
A database provided by the SBA did not include the exact amounts of loans companies received.
A spokesman for Sununu said the governor was unaware of the loans for his family’s businesses at the Waterville Valley Resort and played no role in applying for them.
Before becoming governor in January 2017, Sununu had been general manager of the resort business. Since then, Sununu has said, he has not been involved.
“The governor has no involvement in the management of Waterville Valley Resort and had no role in applying for the loans to Waterville Valley Holdings,” said Benjamin Vihstadt, Sununu’s campaign spokesman. “The PPP is a federal program developed by Congress. The governor had no role in designing the program or helping Waterville Valley Holdings secure a loan.”
Shaheen’s office confirmed that her family members were linked to eight PPP loans totaling just under $1.5 million.
Bill Shaheen, her husband, has a variety of business interests ranging from his law firm to businesses in the hospitality and personal care industries.
“Like many people in New Hampshire, members of my family manage or work for small businesses and applied for PPP loans to keep their businesses going and their employees on payroll,” Sen. Shaheen said. “I was not involved in any way in applying for those loans nor do I have anything to do with their businesses, and Congress had no role in processing PPP applications.”
Republican Senate candidate Messner’s Denver-based law firm received a PPP loan of $2 million to $5 million, according to the SBA database.
Messner retired from the practice last year. Messner’s campaign said he did not help secure the PPP loan but knew about it.
“While Corky is not involved in the day-to-day operations of Messner Reeves, he was indeed aware of the decision to apply for PPP funds,” said Carmelle Druchniak, a Messner campaign spokesperson. “Hundreds of Messner Reeves employees, hard-working men and women from all over our country, rely on their incomes to provide for themselves and their families. This pandemic has hit us all hard and we can only hope we all will come out of this stronger.”
According to the SBA, the Sununu family business received a loan of $350,000 to $1 million to Waterville Valley Holdings, LLC, which manages the resort properties.
In July 2019, an investment group led by the Sununu family gained majority ownership of the resort from the estate of the late Olympic skier Tom Corcoran, who had developed the ski resort and shopping village around it in the 1960s.
“Waterville Valley Resort is a four-season resort whose ski and summer season business was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vihstadt, the Sununu campaign spokesman. “Like many of the tourism and hospitality industries in the state, Waterville applied for relief under the rules of the program.”
Shaheen’s office identified the five PPP loans given to Bill Shaheen’s businesses, and three other loans that benefited companies that employ two of her daughters.
The SBA database does not identify those who received loans of up to $150,000, but Shaheen’s office did provide details of four family loans that fell short of that threshold.
The loans included:
Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. law firm based in Concord, $1.2 million;
Atlas-Heritage Title, LLC business in Dover, partly owned by Bill Shaheen, $160,000;
Vera Roasting Company, a Dover-based, coffee brewing company in which Bill Shaheen is a minority owner, $20,000;
The Salon @ 903, a beauty salon in Dover partly owned by Bill Shaheen, $36,000;
1652 Restaurant, a restaurant in York, Maine, that Bill Shaheen owns, $65,000;
Good Measures, a food nutrition business with Portsmouth headquarters, in which daughter Stefany Shaheen is a minority owner, $840,000 loan;
Wheat Holdings, LLC, a clothing franchise with stores in York, Maine and Newburyport, Mass. that is owned by daughter Molly Shaheen, $22,000;
Tidepool, a Palo Alto, Calif. software business that supports those with diabetes that Stefany Shaheen consults with but has no financial stake in, $650,000.
PPP program funds cannot be used to pay consultants.
Meg Hassan, the daughter of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, works for an early childhood non-profit, the First Five Years Fund, that may have received financial support from a connected non-profit, the Ounce of Prevention Fund.
The Ounce of Prevention Fund did get a PPP loan of $5 million to $10 million to support its affiliate groups.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, said members of Congress didn’t have any part in loans to their family businesses.
“Congress plays no role in who gets a loan and who doesn’t,” Rubio said. “If you qualified for the loan, you got one. If your business qualified for the loan, you got one. It wasn’t like Congress was deciding who got a loan and who didn’t.”
More than three-quarters of New Hampshire small businesses received PPP assistance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The SBA data concludes the loans supported 209,999 New Hampshire jobs, with 23,000 loans totaling more than $2.54 billion.
Union Leader Corporation, which publishes the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News and UnionLeader.com, received $1 million to $2 million, according to the SBA.
Shaheen said she has been advocating for months for the program to have more transparency.
“I am glad that all the information about all the PPP loans has now been made public,” she said. “I encourage the Trump administration to also make public the details of how Secretary (Steve) Mnuchin is spending the additional $500 billion over which he has discretion.”
Businesses can borrow up to $10 million based on their payroll costs. The loans have a 1% interest rate, with payments deferred for six months.
Loans can be forgiven if the bulk of it — originally 75%, later changed to 60% — is used to continue paying workers. The program, originally scheduled to end June 30, last week was extended to Aug. 8.
To view SBA PPP loan data by state, go to bit.ly/2Celvdc.