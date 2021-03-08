CONCORD – The leaders of New Hampshire towns told Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, Monday they are coping with the challenges that come from a recovering economy — more, year-round residents, work force shortages and an ailing infrastructure.
“As a bedroom community, we’ve seen an influx of people who have the ability to work from home; there’s been a run on our real estate,” said Bow Town Administrator David Stark.
The Nov. 3 election returns confirmed Sunapee’s population of about 3,500 had grown by at least 350 residents, a 10 percent boost.
“That’s a huge influx for our small town,” said Donna Hashwaty, Sunapee’s town administrator.
Lori Radke, Hollis town administrator, said some longtime farms in her bucolic community were being sold for development, and that’s lead to a noticeable increase in residential building.
And Butch Burbank, town manager of Lincoln, said with four new hotels on the drawing boards in his ski resort community, his community's struggle is finding people to fill an explosion of service industry jobs.
“I can see some bumps in the road coming up, and work force is definitely a piece of that,” Burbank said.
Shaheen, the state’s senior senator, hosted this virtual dialogue with town administrators after a marathon weekend of Capitol Hill debate that produced the 50 Democratic votes needed to pass through the Senate a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
This bill includes, for the first time, per capita direct grants to cities, towns and counties; municipal and county government share $130 billion in aid, Shaheen said.
The CARES Act Congress passed last March included local, but only communities with at least 500,000 residents qualified and that excluded all of New Hampshire.
Push to pass by March 14
Congressional leaders and President Joe Biden are pushing to finalize approval of this package by March 14, the date an extension of unemployment benefits is set to expire.
“I am hopeful we are going to see this package help us all get through the next few months,” Shaheen said.
Many local officials from towns north of the Lakes Region reported that since the pandemic began, more part-time vacation home owners seeking to become permanent citizens, Shaheen said.
“It’s been interesting to see that phenomenon in the North Country,” Shaheen said.
New Hampshire Municipal Association Executive Director Margaret Byrnes said another welcome feature of the latest package is a $10 billion program for local infrastructure projects.
“There is a lot that is in here of interest to our members,” Bynes said.
In Lincoln, Administrator Burbank said the town is moving ahead with engineering done to expand water storage for fire protection.
Denise Vallee, Town of Gorham administrator, said she was pleased to learn under the bill, as written, these infrastructure grants don’t have to be “shovel-ready” projects but simply meet an identified need in the community.
Once the pandemic ends, these local managers expect a spurt in economic growth but they wonder if it will last.
“We are hearing once everyone gets vaccinated we will have a bump in the economy and my fear is after that, there is going to be a fall,” said Newmarket Administrator Steve Fournier.
“That’s my number one concern.”
Shaheen said two changes already underway should help; small businesses with fewer than 10 employees since March 1 have had the first crack at the next round of Payroll Protection Program support.
Critics said large businesses and corporate chains gobbled up much of the initial PPP aid.
Shaheen said the owners of small firms that lost at least 25 percent of business from COVID can also get a second round of PPP.