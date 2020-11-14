As the state health department on Saturday announced 384 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order extending travel quarantine restrictions through Jan. 15.
With Thanksgiving gatherings looming, the order also includes guidance for employers to screen workers for symptoms of the illness.
Visitors to, and residents of, New Hampshire need to self-quarantine for 14 days after any “high-risk” travel, which includes domestic travel outside the New England states, and travel internationally or on a cruise ship. Individuals can shorten their quarantine by getting tested for COVID-19 after seven days, provided the test comes back negative and they remain asymptomatic.
Exceptions to the travel restrictions include essential travel such as travel for work, school, medical care, care for others, and parental shared custody.
At his weekly briefing last Thursday, Sununu stressed that families should think carefully about holiday gatherings this year, as COVID-19 cases rise sharply here and across the country.
For workplaces, the new guidance lays out steps employers should take to minimize the risk of an employee being exposed and bringing COVID-19 into the workplace. That includes barring non-essential business travel, discouraging personal travel to areas outside New England, discouraging travel on public mass transportation, and discouraging “personal social or family gatherings” where unrelated individuals are gathering indoors and in close contact.
Businesses should also screen employees daily for symptoms of COVID-19 and keep anyone with even mild symptoms from entering the workplace.
Individuals who report close contact with someone with COVID-19, or travel risk factors, should be instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.
Essential workers may be allowed to work if they do not have symptoms of illness, and no replacement personnel are available, according to the guidance.