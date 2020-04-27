NORTH HAVERHILL — A traveling nurse and a resident at the Grafton County Nursing Home have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Craig Labore, administrator of the 135-bed nursing home, said Monday that the traveling nurse, who was in the early part of a 13-week contract assignment at the facility, transmitted the virus to a patient.
He said the nurse was still recovering while the resident was in fair condition in a COVID-19 isolation area within the nursing home.
Prior to the start of each of the three shifts at the nursing home, every worker is screened, Labore said, which is how the traveling nurse was detected.
The nurse developed a fever, which was caught in the screening and prevented the nurse from working at the nursing home, said Labore. The following day, the nurse developed a cough and sought out COVID-19 testing.
The result of the test came back April 20, Labore said. All of the other residents of the unit were subsequently tested for the coronavirus and all the tests were negative, said Labore, but the unit remains in quarantine.
If health officials agree, and barring other presentations of symptoms by residents, Labore said the Profile Unit quarantine could be lifted as soon as Friday.
“No one else in the building has demonstrated signs of the virus,” Labore said, but asymptomatic carriers remain a concern.
The nursing home’s COVID-19 action plan had only been on paper, but “now we had a chance to put it into action,” said Labore. “The screening process did work.”
“It was good to get the nursing staff (in the Profile Unit) involved in the testing,” he said, and the incident “allowed for opportunities to do continued education on PPEs (personal protection equipment) so it’s been a good communication tool” to answer question from both staff and residents’ families.
“The work that the team has done here is solid and although we didn’t want to have this happen, it has happened and we’re just going to grow from this and go forward,” said Labore.
Julie Libby, a longtime Grafton County administrator, pointed out that the nursing home has been closed to visitation for more than a month and staff there had been taking precautions to limit exposure, such as wearing masks, even longer.
Libby agreed that that the Grafton County Complex is easier to manage because the Grafton County Courthouse, Grafton County Nursing Home, Grafton County Administrative Building, Grafton County Farm, Grafton County Department of Corrections and a biomass plant are all on the same campus.
But she also conceded that the complex has two vulnerable populations: residents at the nursing home and inmates and detainees at the house of corrections.
As of Monday, there were no positive tests for COVID-19 at the house of corrections, said Superintendent Tom Elliott.
Libby said that with the exception of the Superior Court, “all of our buildings, for the most part, have been closed to the public since March 20.”