WASHINGTON – Bowing to pressure from Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and allies, the Treasury Department reversed itself and ruled Social Security recipients will automatically get $1,200 checks from the COVID-19 CARES Act without having to file tax returns.
The about-face late Wednesday came hours after Hassan and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, had authored a strongly-worded letter reminding officials that lawmakers had specifically written into the new law the guarantee of the checks coming without any conditions.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new policy.
“We want to ensure that our senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and low-income Americans receive Economic Impact Payments quickly and without undue burden,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action and will receive their payment directly to their bank account.”
That’s the opposite of guidance from the Internal Revenue Service Monday that had advised seniors and the disabled that get Social Security support would have to file tax returns.
Hassan said many low-income seniors do not make enough to annually file returns.
“It is unfortunate that the IRS created confusion with its guidance this week, but we are very pleased that the Treasury Department reversed course and will now get this cash to Social Security beneficiaries automatically as Congress intended,” Hassan said in a joint statement with Brown.
Within a short period of time earlier Wednesday, 39 other Democratic senators had signed onto the Hassan-Brown letter including New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and 2020 presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet.
“Seniors and individuals who experience disabilities are especially vulnerable as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, and they cannot afford to miss out on the direct cash assistance included in the CARES Act,” Hassan and Brown wrote.
“That’s why in drafting the law, Congress made it explicitly clear that Social Security beneficiaries do not need to take any additional action in order to receive their payments.”
GOP senator joined in call
The Treasury Department will get most of the information it needs to distribute stimulus money from taxpayers’ 2019 tax return, or their 2018 returns if the return for last year hasn’t been filed yet.
But the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law last week, says the IRS should get its information from Social Security to send seniors who don’t file tax returns their stimulus checks.
The uproar was bipartisan.
“Despite language Congress passed in #COVIDー19 relief bill to ensure Social Security beneficiaries would NOT have to file taxes to receive direct relief, IRS issued guidance saying seniors DO have to file taxes. That’s ridiculous. IRS should follow the law that Congress passed,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO., tweeted on Wednesday.
Treasury officials have said those who filed tax returns online will get those stimulus checks faster than those who filed their taxes through the mail.
That’s because the e-filers gave to the IRS their bank routing numbers that will allow these stimulus checks to be automatically deposited in individual bank accounts.
Social Security recipients have already given the IRS the same information if they get their monthly benefits automatically deposited.
Those who file tax returns by mail will get stimulus checks mailed to their homes.