CONCORD -- State court officials have canceled January jury trials and grand jury hearings at four county courthouses, citing "suboptimal air filtration and ventilation systems."
The proceedings were canceled for Superior Courts in Hillsborough South (Nashua), Strafford (Dover), Belknap (Laconia) and Sullivan (Newport). They will likely resume when COVID-19 infection rates subside, the court system said.
Chief Superior Court Justice Tina Nadeau said court system expert Dr. Erin Bromage warned of increasing infection rates and buildings with poor ventilation.
Trials will go on as scheduled in Rockingham (Brentwood), Hillsborough North (Manchester), Cheshire (Keene) and Merrimack (Concord) County superior courts.