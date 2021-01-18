Andre Pelletier of Nashua spent three weeks battling COVID-19, and kept fighting until he took his last breath at St. Joseph Hospital last week.
The 68-year-old was determined to pull through and eventually retire from the job he held for the past 46 years with the Nashua Division of Public Works' street department.
“You could tell that he was trying, but every breath he took he had to fight for,” said Pelletier’s daughter, Toni Bobenrieth of Milford.
Before his family lays him to rest, his DPW coworkers will climb into their big orange work trucks for one final farewell -- a truck parade Tuesday afternoon that will drive past Anctil-Rochette and Son Funeral Home on Kinsley Street in Nashua.
“He could often be found at the salt barn loading trucks with salt," the Nashua Division of Public Works said of Pelletier in an online statement. "He loved doughnuts and his dream was to one day be a foreman, although he never applied for the position. Well today, Andre, you are an honorary foreman with the street department. Your humor, friendship and compassion will be missed by all."
Pelletier and his wife of 42 years, Cindy, both contracted COVID-19 shortly before Christmas, according to Bobenrieth. At first it seemed like the flu, but by Dec. 27 Pelletier had stopped eating and was sleeping most of the day, she said.
“My mom just felt that something was off. She asked my brother to take him to the hospital, and when they got there my dad looked at him and said, ‘I’m scared,’” said Bobenrieth. “The hope was that maybe he could be home for New Year’s Day, but that didn’t happen. He was put on oxygen, but he still couldn’t get enough oxygen on his own.”
The family was able to keep in touch with phone calls and Facetime, and it was apparent that Pelletier wanted desperately to come home, she said.
While the family knew that he was struggling, it was still shocking when they received a phone call on Jan. 11 notifying them that Pelletier was not likely going to make it another 24 hours. He died Jan. 12.
Bobenrieth said the family was unaware of Pelletier, a Vietnam veteran, having any underlying health conditions.
“My dad fought until the very end, which was the way he lived his life as well. There were times when we didn’t have a car and my dad would ride his bike to work. He once got a second job delivering newspapers for extra money and would (collect) scrap metal to bring in extra money for food,” she said of her father. “He fought for everything we had.”
Pelletier was the sole provider for his wife, 62, who has a number of disabilities and mobility challenges, their daughter said.
“There is a widow benefit from his pension, which would be her only consistent income,” Bobenrieth said.
While this is helpful, she said the benefit doesn’t come close to covering the monthly mortgage, let alone other monthly expenses such as food. The family is scrambling to find out what options are available through Veterans Affairs, and have filled out several applications.
Still, she said there is currently no income rolling in as they await the death certificate and other documents.
“My dad did leave behind a small life insurance policy, but that is not going to make it through the year in terms of expenses,” added Bobenrieth, who fears that her mother may lose her house, built by Pelletier’s uncle in the 1920s.
A fund has been established to collect donations to help with expenses for the next few months until other sources of income are secured. Anyone interested in contributing can access the GoFundMe account at http://gofund.me/be9f7cc1.