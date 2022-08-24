Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, shown in a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Trump officials repeatedly stalled the Food and Drug Administration's plan to extend safety studies of coronavirus vaccines in fall 2020, as then-President Donald Trump pressed the agency for a faster timeline so the vaccines could be authorized before Election Day, according to emails, text messages and interviews conducted by a congressional panel probing the pandemic response.

White House officials such as trade adviser Peter Navarro and outside allies such as TV host and physician Mehmet Oz also pressed federal officials in 2020 to authorize hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, with Navarro and a deputy working behind the scenes with a hospital to craft a request to the FDA for widespread access to the debunked therapy touted by Trump, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis concluded in a report released Wednesday.