Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond is closed for the next 10 days after seven of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant, which announced the closure in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday morning, said the cases have resulted in possible exposures to the virus “throughout” its building between Oct. 19 and Oct. 24.
The infected employees include a server, chef, two prep cooks, two members of management, and someone who works in shipping.
“While this number may sound like a lot, we are thankful it is only seven out of over 120 employees thus far and that all of those affected are feeling OK,” the restaurant said in its post.
The restaurant shut down all operations beginning last Sunday in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further.
All of its 120 employees will undergo testing and monitoring and the building will be “properly sanitized” before Tuckaway reopens, the post said.
During the closure, all employees have been encouraged to self-quarantine.
According to the restaurant, the workers who were infected were wearing masks.
“Please don’t make this a finger-pointing match. This is no fault of anyone’s and is simply the times we are in. We are navigating this the best we possibly can and have tried to handle it to the best of our abilities every step of the way and our staff has been remarkable in doing the same. We don’t need to hear how much better we could have done, we are simply trying to correct going forward,” Tuckaway said in its post.
In July, a bartender at Tuckaway tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the state Department of Health and Human Services to warn of possible community exposures related to the case. At that time, the restaurant closed to disinfect and take other precautionary measures.
Following its latest cases, the restaurant encouraged anyone who is experiencing symptoms and those in high-risk categories or concerned because they were in the building to get tested immediately.
Customers unaware of the infections continued to stream into the parking lot Tuesday, only to find a COVID-19 closure notice on the door.
“We were hoping for a mid-Tuesday date,” said Mark Merida of Nottingham, who stopped by with his wife, Nina.
Eleta Klene of Manchester was driving by and decided to swing in to grab some marinated steak tips from the butchery.
“I’m glad they’re doing the right thing and closed. It’s one of those things you have to live with. It’s not a big deal if I don’t get steak tips,” she said