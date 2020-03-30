The Mount Washington Avalanche Center issued its final forecast some two months early, saying Monday that “…the need to reduce exposure of workers and forest visitors to the novel coronavirus outweighs the value of providing avalanche safety information to back-country travelers.”
The Avalanche Center also said that the section of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail that leads to the Headwall — from Lunch Rocks to the top of the Headwall, where it meets the Alpine Garden Trail — is now closed to all uses, including skiing and riding the Lip and Sluice.
The closure, said the Avalanche Center, “is designed to protect the public and rescuers from the hazards associated with the waterfall and crevasses which are just beginning to emerge. Violating this closure is a misdemeanor offense and will be enforced.”
The Avalanche Center, based at the Androscoggin Ranger Station in Gorham, is part of the U.S. Forest Service, which oversees the White Mountain National Forest.
The center said the decision was made “to better provide for public health and safety by reducing interactions between the recreating public, USFS employees and volunteers.”
The Avalanche Center said it would continue to support local rescue teams with spot forecasts on request.
From October/November until May, the center issues daily forecasts of the avalanche danger in the Presidential range, specifically the Cutler River Drainage, which includes both Huntington and Tuckerman ravines.
The Avalanche Center and its snow rangers, under an agreement with New Hampshire Fish and Game, are the primary search-and-rescue first responders through May 31 to avalanches in the drainage.
As of June 1, Fish and Game takes over that responsibility, said Wayne Saunders, the former New Hampshire Fish and Game District 1 chief on Monday, adding that the ravines in the drainage are popular spring skiing spots.