CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu has further restricted the size of public gatherings, this time to 10 under his 16th emergency order in face of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The order, which was issued Monday and goes into effect immediately, applies to "scheduled gatherings of 10" or more. Last week, Sununu has restricted gatherings of 50 or more.
A court case filed to challenge the order was struck down.
The latest order applied to "social, spiritual and recreational activities." It remains effective until April 6.
The order exempts the Legislature, day-to-day operations of businesses and non-profit organizations, state government and gatherings for urgent medical purposes such as blood drives or meetings of officials to discuss efforts to combat COVID-19.
Sununu empowered the state Division of Public Health to enforce the order, along with help from state and local police if necessary.
Summer Olympics postponed a year
TOKYO/ATHENS — The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.
Though a huge blow to Japan, which invested $12 billion in the run-up, the decision was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over how to train as the world headed into lockdown to fight a disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives.
Pressure had been building on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president, Thomas Bach, with some athletes and sporting bodies angry that a seemingly inevitable decision had taken so long.
After a call between Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo, both parties announced the July 24-Aug. 9 competition would be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
"We and President Bach agreed that we keep cooperating with each other, so that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held in a complete form as proof that human beings have beaten the coronavirus," Abe said.
Though it was the first Olympics' postponement, they were canceled outright three times during the two 20th century World Wars. Major Cold War boycotts also disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.
Athletes were disappointed but broadly endorsed the delay, given health risks and disruption to their training as gyms, stadia and swimming pools shut down around the world.
"I compete in a little bike race, which is nothing compared to what is going on in the world right now," American Olympic BMX champion Connor Fields said, before the official announcement. "No sport is more important if it means more people might potentially die from this."
Australian double Olympic champion swimmer, Cate Campbell, said she was reeling but ready for the new challenge.
"The goalposts haven't disappeared - just shifted," she said, after Australia had said it would not go to Tokyo 2020 if it went ahead.
U.S. skateboarder and gold medal hopeful Nyjah Huston was frustrated, though, especially as his sport was scheduled to make its debut at the Tokyo.
"When skating finally makes it in the Olympics then it gets postponed," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, after a delay had begun to look inevitable. "I was feelin (sic) ready too ... now I'm going to have to be a year older for this!" — Reuters
Sununu praises NH response ranking
New Hampshire ranks as the fourth most aggressive state when it comes to tackling the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of hard-hot states such as New York and Washington, according to a credit reporting company.
The ranking by WalletHub, a personal finance website, gives New Hampshire high marks for its public health labs per capita (11th), its tested cases of COVID-19 per capita (eighth), its population density (fifth), its share of workers with access to paid sick leave (sixth) and its per capita funding toward public health emergency preparedness (10th).
It makes no mention of orders issued by governors to shelter something a growing number of New Hampshire elected officials are calling for.
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the ranking on Tuesday.
“Today’s study recognizes we are taking unprecedented and proactive steps," Sununu said in a statement. "Testing is ramping up. And we are working around the clock to slow and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 here in New Hampshire."
The governor's office distributed remarks by Wallet Hub spokesman Jill Gonzalez.
"(New Hampshire) has administered one of the largest number of tests and has a very low share of confirmed cases — just above 3 percent. In addition, the state has restricted travel, closed schools, restaurants and bars, and has imposed a freeze on evictions, foreclosures and utility bill collections, in an effort to protect the population from getting infected.”
Congress close on $2T stimulus deal
Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package, raising hopes that the divided U.S. Congress could soon act to try to limit the pandemic's economic fallout.
"We are very close," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, as the chamber opened its session on Tuesday morning.
The Republican-led chamber's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said a few hours later that talks had been "very productive."
"At this point, of the few outstanding issues I don't see any that can't be overcome within the next few hours," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said the two sides had agreed to more oversight provisions for a proposed $500 billion fund to help hard-hit businesses, resolving a key sticking point.
Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's treasury secretary, told reporters in the morning that lawmakers hope to have a draft ready within the next two to three hours. He confirmed the changes to the industrial fund.
"There's better oversight," Mnuchin said.
Along with the industrial aid, the bill would send direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of U.S. families at a cost of $500 billion. It also would provide $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $75 billion for hospitals.
Schumer said Democrats had secured more robust unemployment aid that would pay idled workers their full salaries for up to four months. Jobless benefits typically only cover a portion of lost wages.
Lawmakers were also nearing an agreement to include $32 billion in grants to passenger and cargo airlines, sources said.
Democrats have twice blocked attempts to advance the bill, saying it did not provide enough money for states and hospitals, lacked sufficient aid for unemployed Americans and did not include adequate supervision of a massive fund to aid big businesses.
Wall Street bounced from three-year lows on Tuesday on hopes that the Senate might be close to ending its standoff on the legislation.
Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, has said he may ease a public-health clampdown that aims to slow the spread of the virus in an effort to quickly restart the economy. State officials warned that such an action could compound the damage. — Reuters
UNH deadline to empty dorms near
Students at the University of New Hampshire in Durham have until Wednesday to reserve a time to move out of their dorm rooms.
Officials at the college announced last week that in-person classes were suspended for the remainder of the spring semester and that students would transition to remote learning due to concerns about COVID-19.
The move out process began on Sunday and will end on March 30 at 4:30 p.m.
According to information provided by school officials, if students do not sign up to move out in time, they will not be able to accommodate them.
To ensure UNH is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pertaining to social distancing, students will only be allowing into their dorms during their reserved move out time. They are only allowed to bring one person to help them.
UNH officials say they are working on refunding room and board costs on a pro-rata basis for the remainder of the academic year but the deadline for dropping a course is over and students cannot leave this semester’s grades out of their grade point average.
Students who have a demonstrated and compelling need to remain in campus housing will have their case reviewed, but exceptions for the move-out policy will be rare, according to officials.
UNH in Durham has 14,284 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in classes this spring, according to their census. — Kim Haas, Union Leader correspondent
Monadnock Community Hospital sees first confirmed COVID-19 case
Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital says a patient at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a first for the small hospital.
“We have been preparing for the potential presence of the virus in our broader community and we are confident in our ability to maintain the health and safety of our staff, patients and visitors,” said Cyndee McGuire, president and CEO of MCH.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services contacted the hospital this week to confirm that results..
The hospital declined to give details on the patient, or any further care the patient may or may not be undergoing. The hospital states that all precautions were taken with this patient to protect other patients and staff.
“As a reminder, we all must be vigilant in following appropriate steps to protect ourselves, including physical distancing, and hand hygiene standards,” McGuire said.
People experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus are encouraged to call their primary health provider before they go to the emergency department or a clinic. Health providers can triage over the phone and give guidance for the next appropriate steps, McGuire said. — Damien Fisher, Union Leader correspondent
Advocates call for ICE to release detainees
Two New Hampshire organizations that advocate for immigrant rights have called on federal officials to release immigrants under ICE detention and halt all non-essential actions to enforce immigration laws.
Such actions include Customs and Border Patrol checkpoints, warrantless bus searches, and raids and neighborhood sweeps by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The March 20 letter from the New Hampshire Immigrant Rights Network and the New Hampshire Immigraiton Solidarity Network said many in the immigrant community will not seek medical help for family members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms if they feel they may face deportation.
"Fear serves to inhibit people from seeking the state and local assistance they may need and to which they are entitled," reads the letter.
The organizations asked that ICE released all immigrants being held under civil detainers if they are not facing criminal charges. Most ICE detainees from New Hampshire are held at the Strafford County House of Correction, approximately 100 to 110, the organizations said.
"It is well-established that medical services within correction institutions are compromised by many factors and are certainly even less ready to handle pandemic conditions than civilian medical facilities," the letter reads.
The authors noted recent ICE statements that it will focus enforcement actions on people who pose public safety risks and are subject to mandatory detention based on criminal activity. The agency has also said it will not engage in activity near hospitals and medical facilities. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader