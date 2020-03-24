TOKYO/ATHENS — The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.
Though a huge blow to Japan, which invested $12 billion in the run-up, the decision was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over how to train as the world headed into lockdown to fight a disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives.
Pressure had been building on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president, Thomas Bach, with some athletes and sporting bodies angry that a seemingly inevitable decision had taken so long.
After a call between Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo, both parties announced the July 24-Aug. 9 competition would be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
"We and President Bach agreed that we keep cooperating with each other, so that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held in a complete form as proof that human beings have beaten the coronavirus," Abe said.
Though it was the first Olympics' postponement, they were canceled outright three times during the two 20th century World Wars. Major Cold War boycotts also disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.
Athletes were disappointed but broadly endorsed the delay, given health risks and disruption to their training as gyms, stadia and swimming pools shut down around the world.
"I compete in a little bike race, which is nothing compared to what is going on in the world right now," American Olympic BMX champion Connor Fields said, before the official announcement. "No sport is more important if it means more people might potentially die from this."
Australian double Olympic champion swimmer, Cate Campbell, said she was reeling but ready for the new challenge.
"The goalposts haven't disappeared - just shifted," she said, after Australia had said it would not go to Tokyo 2020 if it went ahead.
U.S. skateboarder and gold medal hopeful Nyjah Huston was frustrated, though, especially as his sport was scheduled to make its debut at the Tokyo.
"When skating finally makes it in the Olympics then it gets postponed," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, after a delay had begun to look inevitable. "I was feelin (sic) ready too ... now I'm going to have to be a year older for this!" — Reuters
Sununu praises NH response ranking
New Hampshire ranks as the fourth most aggressive state when it comes to tackling the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of hard-hot states such as New York and Washington, according to a credit reporting company.
The ranking by WalletHub, a personal finance website, gives New Hampshire high marks for its public health labs per capita (11th), its tested cases of COVID-19 per capita (eighth), its population density (fifth), its share of workers with access to paid sick leave (sixth) and its per capita funding toward public health emergency preparedness (10th).
It makes no mention of orders issued by governors to shelter something a growing number of New Hampshire elected officials are calling for.
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the ranking on Tuesday.
“Today’s study recognizes we are taking unprecedented and proactive steps," Sununu said in a statement. "Testing is ramping up. And we are working around the clock to slow and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 here in New Hampshire."
The governor's office distributed remarks by Wallet Hub spokesman Jill Gonzalez.
"(New Hampshire) has administered one of the largest number of tests and has a very low share of confirmed cases — just above 3 percent. In addition, the state has restricted travel, closed schools, restaurants and bars, and has imposed a freeze on evictions, foreclosures and utility bill collections, in an effort to protect the population from getting infected.”
Wall Street jumps at open
Wall Street jumped at the open on Tuesday as signs that Washington was nearing a deal on a $2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,130.26 points, or 6.08%, at the open to 19,722.19. The S&P 500 opened higher by 107.04 points, or 4.78%, at 2,344.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 335.47 points, or 4.89%, to 7,196.15 at the opening bell. — Reuters
Advocates call for ICE to release detainees
Two New Hampshire organizations that advocate for immigrant rights have called on federal officials to release immigrants under ICE detention and halt all non-essential actions to enforce immigration laws.
Such actions include Customs and Border Patrol checkpoints, warrantless bus searches, and raids and neighborhood sweeps by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The March 20 letter from the New Hampshire Immigrant Rights Network and the New Hampshire Immigraiton Solidarity Network said many in the immigrant community will not seek medical help for family members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms if they feel they may face deportation.
"Fear serves to inhibit people from seeking the state and local assistance they may need and to which they are entitled," reads the letter.
The organizations asked that ICE released all immigrants being held under civil detainers if they are not facing criminal charges. Most ICE detainees from New Hampshire are held at the Strafford County House of Correction, approximately 100 to 110, the organizations said.
"It is well-established that medical services within correction institutions are compromised by many factors and are certainly even less ready to handle pandemic conditions than civilian medical facilities," the letter reads.
The authors noted recent ICE statements that it will focus enforcement actions on people who pose public safety risks and are subject to mandatory detention based on criminal activity. The agency has also said it will not engage in activity near hospitals and medical facilities. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader