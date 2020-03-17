Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s working with the hospital industry to identify ways to increase bed capacity should that be needed due to a surge of patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.
The governor said he’s exploring all options for “public or private” space that are clean and safe to house additional beds including national guard armories and college dormitories.
“For our hospitals we are already beginning to build contingency plans should we need more beds,” Sununu told reporters.
“Where would they go? How would they be expanded? We are already working on that and feel comfortable that we can provide a lot of that new excess capacity that could be needed should this pandemic truly hit.”
The most pressing need in health care are ventilators and respirators for patients suffering from serious respiratory illness, Sununu said Tuesday.
“One of the limiting factors we could experience down the road could be the respirators and ventilators for our hospitals,” Sununu said.
“I think everybody is working to get more ventilators.”
Sununu said state health officials are receiving more quantities of personal protective equipment for health care providers that include masks and gowns but they are still searching for access to more medical equipment such as ventilators.
“We have a good supply (of ventilators) today for what our needs are but our needs are clearly going to increase,” Sununu said.
Sununu said access to testing for affected patients is increasing by the day.
“There is a lot of testing being driven by the private sector and a lot of enhanced opportunities for providers to take those tests and the turnaround for those tests is two to three days,” Sununu said.
“Here in our state we have hospitals that are looking at being able to do their own testing. From the testing side, where I think we were more panicked about it a week ago, we are already seeing some very positive progress.”
Given the relatively small number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Sununu said there’s no need for the public to shelter in place as it is in the bay area around San Francisco, Calif.
But the governor admitted his team is looking into what that might look like where it to come to pass here.
“We are very fortunate that we are not in the position that folks on the West Coast are,” Sununu said.
“That’s unprecedented and it’s really scary. We are not yet in that position; God bless it. Could we be at some point? I think anything is possible. We are not looking at that right now.”
Sununu said these decisions to impose restrictions are difficult but must be confronted to keep the public safe.
“It would be irresponsible to take anything off the table; that’s something I think we have all learned in this process,” Sununu added.
Actions taken to protect consumers who can't pay bills
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is blocking utilities, landlords and mortgage companies from taking actions against consumers for nonpayment of bills as long as the state remains under its emergency declaration due to COVID-19.
The action means residents can't be evicted, have their electricity or heat turned off or be the subject of foreclosure for failing to pay their bills.
The orders also give consumers more time to complete work on renewing their driver licenses or permanent license plates.
Under this decision, those who have 20-day temporary plates for a new automobile will have that plate automatically remain valid until April 30.
Meanwhile, those who have driver licenses expiring can go online to the Division of Motor Vehicles web site and receive an automatic, six-month extension.
This action does not change the expiration date for anyone's car or truck registration, officials said.
Dartmouth grad student among 4 new confirmed cases
A Dartmouth College graduate student is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Joseph Helble, Dartmouth’s provost, and more positive tests among the college community are expected in the coming days.
The adult male was among the four new cases announced by the state Monday. Currently, New Hampshire has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Helble sent an email Monday night to members of the Dartmouth community stating that the graduate student is presumed positive after taking a test for for the virus. He does not live on the Hanover campus, but resides in off-campus housing.
“We have been in touch with this person and their roommate to make sure they are comfortable and that they have everything they need while the person who tested positive recovers,” Helble wrote.
Two other Dartmouth students are also being tested for the viral infection and those test results are pending, according to Helble.
“As stated earlier, the students undergoing testing are following protocol by staying in their homes and will be working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to determine if any other close contacts also need to quarantine,” he said in the email.
Helble said in the email that given the transmission rates of the illness that more cases of infection within the school’s community are coming. The college is taking steps to stem the tide of the infection, he said. Dartmouth has announced remote learning for students through to May, and faculty and staff have been directed to work from home. International learning opportunities have been canceled for the spring and maybe further.
Helble is urging students and staff to stay in their homes as much as possible.
“Please make the modest personal sacrifice of remaining at home whenever possible and avoiding parties and other social gatherings,” he said. “We can help to slow the spread of this virus and protect our friends, families, and neighbors if we limit our physical interaction and continue to practice good hygiene.”
The path of this individual infection is not yet known. Last month Grafton County saw the first COVID-19 infection when a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee returned from a trip to Italy with the illness. That employee reportedly refused to comply with a self-isolation recommendation and attended a social gathering for students attending class at Dartmouth’s graduate Tuck School of Business. That gathering reportedly had approximately 200 people in attendance.
“I know that news reports can be discouraging, but please remember that we have the ability to slow the transmission of this virus by putting the safety of all members of our community first,” Helble wrote. — Damien Fisher, Union Leader correspondent
License and registration extension options
Driver licenses and and non-driver identification cards that are expired or set to expire between March 1 and April 30 will now be eligible for a six-month extension, according to a news release.
The extension does not apply to commercial driver licenses.
Customers who would like to take advantage of this option can call 603-227-4020 to complete the six-month extension and do not need to visit a DMV location. An applicable renewal fee will be due at the time of the call.
The following conditions apply to driver license and non-driver identification cards extensions:
• The six-month extension will not apply to customers with Commercial Driver Licenses.
• The DMV will verify eligibility and customer identity with the driver or identification card holder on the phone.
• Once the transaction has been completed, a six-month driver license or identification card will be mailed to the customer to the address on record.
• At the expiration of the six-month extension, the customer will be required to visit a DMV to obtain a new license for the remainder of the license period (4.5 years) at no additional cost.
The DMV is also offering extensions for 20-day plates for customers who don't want to go to a DMV location. NH DMV 20-day plates as well as NH authorized dealer 20-day plates, issued on or after March 1, 2020, will now be given an automatic extension through April 30. — Staff Report
Nashua takes steps against coronavirus
With one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nashua, the city’s public health director says that Nashua hospitals are not ready to handle a surge in potential cases.
Bobbie Bagley, director of Nashua’s division of public health and community services, told city officials this week that Nashua, along with the rest of the country, is facing a serious health threat.
“Our hospitals right now are prepared as they can be, but we are not prepared for a surge. We don’t have enough (intensive care unit) rooms if we need to have people in ICU, especially those most vulnerable populations,” she said. “We don’t have enough negative air pressure rooms in the emergency rooms or on the floors if we have a spike in the area -- we just don’t have that.”
Residents must be socially responsible while the city works to enact preventative measures on a daily basis, said Bagley.
“We want to spread this out so that it remains manageable for us here,” she added.
Bagley said the measures that are being taken in Nashua will be helpful, including the closure of schools, the closure of Nashua City Hall beginning on Wednesday, the decision for all nonessential city employees to work remotely starting on Friday and the suspension of interior inspections as part of Nashua’s revaluation process.
Justin Kates, the city’s emergency management director, has helped to create five taskforces that will be addressing COVID-19 concerns for the Gate City, as well as a city hotline to call for assistance.
“There are going to be a number of major issues, major problems that we are going to be dealing with in the coming weeks, the coming months -- everything ranging from the distribution of medications and food, all the way through economic recovery and how we are going to deal with the fallout …,” said Kates, explaining community organizations and businesses will need to have resources in place to reopen after the crisis.
The five taskforces created include a municipal continuity taskforce to keep city services operational, a public health response taskforce focused on current testing issues, a collaborative city and school taskforce, an economic recovery taskforce that will also deal with supply chain issues and a community distribution taskforce to help distribute supplies throughout the city.
“The city government is not going to be able to handle this. We have identified that the state government is unable to handle this and frankly, the federal government is unable to handle this,” said Kates, stressing the need for volunteers and donation management for potential initiatives such as digital classrooms and meal delivery.
Aldermen approved the expenditure of $100,000 to help with various COVID-19 responses, including remote licenses for city employees and software equipment to assist with remote working.
In addition, city employees who cannot work because of childcare issues will not need to utilize vacation or sick time, and if city workers are out sick because of COVID-19, they also will not need to utilize their sick time; these measures will be in place at least until April 3, said Mayor Jim Donchess. — Kimberly Houghton, Union Leader correspondent