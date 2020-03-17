Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is blocking utilities, landlords and mortgage companies from taking actions against consumers for nonpayment of bills as long as the state remains under its emergency declaration due to COVID-19.
The action means residents can't be evicted, have their electricity or heat turned off or be the subject of foreclosure for failing to pay their bills.
Flanked by legislative leaders and top state officials, Sununu also detailed how partial and full jobless benefits will be available immediately to people who are laid off or lose hours due to the pandemic.
The executive order Sununu signed waives a one-week waiting period for these displaced workers.
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lauwers said the state’s unemployment trust fund has a $300 million balance and can handle a spike in claims.
Sununu signed the emergency declaration last Friday, which lasts for three weeks unless it is extended.
The orders also give consumers more time to complete work on driver licenses and auto registrations.
Under this decision, those who have 20-day temporary plates for a new automobile will have that plate remain valid until April 30.
Meanwhile, those who have driver licenses or auto registrations expiring can go online to the Division of Motor Vehicles web site and receive an automatic, six-month extension.
Sununu said he made the decision late Monday to order only takeout or delivery service at all restaurants and bars in part because he feared Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day would lead to a rush of patrons from Massachusetts to New Hampshire businesses.
The governor said he’s already spoken to some owners who have been hard hit by the order.
“They are laying off a lot of their employees,” Sununu said.