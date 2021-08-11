Tim Theriault performs in the parking lot at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry in May 2020. The venue resumes presenting indoor performances on Aug. 20. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Three Dog Night fans attending Tupelo Music Hall’s first indoor show of the year Aug. 20 will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, the Derry venue announced Wednesday.
Owner Scott Hayward outlined the policy in an email sent to customers.
“After much deliberation and considering the seven-day daily average in New Hampshire has increased from 21 a month ago to 176 as I write this, it’s time for us to pro-actively respond to the steeply climbing rate of COVID-19 infections, especially as we gear up to open the venue indoors next weekend,” Hayward said in the email.
Beginning immediately, Tupelo employees working indoors will be masked and vaccinated. Bands and vendors will be asked to follow special guidelines “to ensure the safety of and limit interaction with employees.”
Beginning Aug. 20, ticket holders will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test administered 72 hours or less prior to entry. The venue is asking, but not mandating, patrons to wear a mask whether they have been vaccinated or not.
“I understand this is a bit tricky since we have food and beverage services at the shows but it would be helpful if patrons wore a mask when not eating and drinking,” Hayward said.
Tupelo is recommending customers use Bindle, an app that stores health information.
“It’s super secure and hides your medical records…. Simply show us the acceptance screen on your phone and walk in,” Hayward said.
Customers can also bring their vaccination cards or test results.
“You do not have to use the app, but it will be a lot easier and faster for all of us if you do,” Hayward said.