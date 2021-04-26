CONCORD — Nine New Hampshire programs — from performing arts venues to gyms and youth sports — are asking Gov. Chris Sununu to endorse some group-specific reopening plans.
In consultation with State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, Sununu is expected by the end of this week to make decisions on recommendations that came from his Economic Reopening Task Force.
Two weeks ago, Sununu announced that after May 7 the mandatory restrictions contained in 42 different industries or fields would be replaced by a voluntary “best practices” standard.
“When you are going from 42 documents down to one, it may look like a big change,” D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s liaison to the task force, said. “When you sit down and dig into it, you discover this change is not as dramatic as it might appear.”
The task force unanimously endorsed the four-page universal proposal.
Taylor Caswell, acting director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said the goal of the voluntary proposal remains the same, to control the virus that’s killed nearly 1,300 New Hampshire residents.
The addendums submitted to Sununu and Chan were from lodging, retail, food service, after-school and summer programs, gyms, amateur and youth sports, adult day services, large outdoor venues and performing arts.
“You will have the flexibility to go above and beyond whatever is being recommended in the best practices,” Bettencourt said.
The universal suggestion is people should wear masks indoors when they can’t maintain six feet of social distancing.
“Six feet has been the standard for a very long time now and I am comfortable putting that forward as the place to start the conversation,” Bettencourt said.
But Nicki Clarke, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts, said large venues can’t financially recover with a six-foot separation between patrons.
“We need to be able to get venues to capacity, so that is why there needs to be some kind of recognition that we need to move from the social distancing and the six feet,” Clarke said.
The performing arts proposal would permit a 3-foot separation starting May 28 and then going to “full capacity” indoors by July 16.
Meanwhile, it would require patrons to wear masks even while seated.
“This is all about maintaining consumer confidence as all these larger venues open for bigger shows,” state Rep. John Marsh, R-Wolfeboro, said.
Chris Emond, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, said the day camp proposal would require mask-wearing for children 5 and up.
The task force held its final meeting last Friday on the one-year anniversary of Sununu forming the diverse group of lawmakers, business leaders and state officials to serve as a sounding board for consumers and the private sector.