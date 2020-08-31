School officials in Bedford have confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 among students after three days of classes.
The school district was notified over the weekend that a student who attended Riddle Brook Elementary School on Friday had tested positive on Saturday. The student was asymptomatic, and the infection was related to a sports camp held outside of Bedford, according to Superintendent Mike Fournier.
A second case of COVID-19, a student who attended McKelvie Intermediate School on Thursday, was also announced on Monday; officials say that infection did not occur at school either.
“We really worked hand-in-hand with the (New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services) this weekend to make sure we did all the right things,” said Fournier.
The district was asked to provide the Division of Public Health Services with contact information for all students and staff who were within 6 feet of the individuals for 10 minutes over a four-hour period.
Fournier said in the Riddle Brook Elementary case, no staff members or students met the criteria that would warrant quarantine.
“If we had a full classroom of kids, I would have imagined a number of kids may have had to quarantine,” he said Monday.
The school district is operating in a hybrid format, with only half of the students inside school buildings at any one time. That is coupled with a mask mandate, social-distancing requirements and frequent hand-washing protocols, officials said.
Fournier said some students have opted for fully remote learning at home, meaning the buildings are at even less than 50 percent capacity.
In regards to the McKelvie COVID-19 case, Principal Jennifer Asdot said the school is providing contact information for anyone identified as having close contact with the infected student. She said those families and staff will be directed to get tested and remain quarantined. The number of possible contacts in that case was not immediately available on Monday.
A district-wide phone call was made to parents to notify them of both of the positive cases. In addition, follow-up emails were sent to all families in the district.
“This infection did not occur at school. As a result of the effective mitigation measures we have put in place, we believe there was no exposure to other staff and students within the school day,” Molly McCarthy, principal at Riddle Brook Elementary, said in a separate statement to parents.
She said guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were followed for cleaning and disinfecting high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces.
“Our custodial staff conducted an additional level of disinfection and cleaning over the weekend to the entire school,” she said.
McCarthy stressed that any student who is currently quarantined must complete the quarantine period, even if a COVID-19 test was negative.
“Therefore, even if your child tests negative today, they would need to quarantine until they reach the 14th day following exposure,” she said. “The safety of our children, employees and visitors is our top priority.”