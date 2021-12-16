KEENE -- Keene State College announced this week that regular testing for COVID-19 on campus has identified two cases of the omicron variant.
“The individuals have been in isolation, and their contacts are in our monitor/re-test protocols. As with past changes in dominant variants, we are exhaustively reviewing our surveillance and rapid response team data on a daily basis,” Keene State President Melinda D. Treadwell said in a statement to the college community Tuesday evening. “The COVID leadership team has briefed me, and I am confident that we have rapidly isolated the cases and have done our best to limit the transmission risks associated with these cases.”
Treadwell said neither of these cases is connected to a recently discovered omicron case in Cheshire County.
According to Mary Beth Lufkin, Keene State Vice President for Enrollment and Student Engagement, the college provides weekly information to the Department of Health and Human Services and that information is also available on the college’s COVID dashboard on its main webpage.
“Through our partnership with the University of New Hampshire lab in Durham, all specimens have been and will continue to be sequenced for the omicron variant,” Lufkin said in her statement. “We have not received confirmation of lab sequencing to confirm the presence of the omicron variant in other specimens. We have conducted over 1,000 tests this week and only discovered 4 new positives, which is down from previous weeks. We continue to rapidly isolate cases to limit transmission risk.”
Lufkin said all positive cases found last week were isolated and their contacts followed protocols including quarantine, if applicable based on vaccination status, and then were retested. She added that all of the college’s positive cases this semester completed isolation and have fully recovered.
Treadwell added in her statement to the college community that while evidence suggests the fully vaccinated are at higher risk for breakthrough infection with omicron, boosters significantly reduce that risk and advised those eligible for a booster to consider scheduling an appointment.