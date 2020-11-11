WEST STEWARTSTOWN – Two Coos County Nursing Hospital residents have died from COVID-19 and the number of positive cases is at 25 in what one county official is calling “an acute crisis.”
A total of 33 staff members are infected, Laura Mills, administrator of the nursing hospital, told the Coos County Commission in an email on Wednesday.
The commission is to hold its monthly meeting on Thursday.
“I’m sure that the worsening situation with our nursing hospital is going to be the main topic," said Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, who is vice chairman of the commission.
“This is an acute crisis,” Grenier said.
Mills, in her e-mail to the commissioners, said the nursing hospital is expanding its COVID-isolation unit in one section of the facility, and while it has personal-protection equipment, “we are going to need more,” specifically N95 masks.
Mills praised local nurses who are “stepping up and offering to help get us through this difficult time.”
She said some of the earliest employee COVID-19 cases "will be able to start coming back starting this week and into this weekend. They should give this tired crew some much-needed relief.”
Scott Colby, president and CEO of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook “has lent us some of his nursing staff,” Grenier said, noting Mills has been “working 16-hour shifts as a floor nurse.”
In her email, Mills cited a posting on the nursing hospital’s Facebook page in which a person wrote that if the residents are segregated from family and friends “…we might stop the virus but then we lose them to loneliness. Now we are facing the reality of losing them to this virus. There is no easy answer.”
Grenier said the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin has reported staff who tested positive for the virus, but so far, no residents.