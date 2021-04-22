CONCORD — Two dozen of the almost 340,000 New Hampshire residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have become infected and two have died, state officials said Thursday.
The 24 total so-called “breakthrough” infections amount to one for every 14,165 people who have been fully vaccinated — less than 1/100th of 1%.
Both deaths were residents in long-term care settings.
Ongoing national research suggests those who have contracted COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated were older, according to Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
“These vaccines have prevented so many, many infections,” Daly said.
The number who came down with COVID-19 after being vaccinated was too small to draw any conclusions about who might be more or less likely to become infected, even 14 days after receiving their final shot, Daly said.
“I think the answer is we are still just learning about this,” Daly said during Gov. Chris Sununu’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.
The national Centers for Disease Control reports that of the 6,000 “breakthrough” cases nationally, about half have been among people 65 or older, Daly said.
Federal officials said Thursday 87 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, so the 6,000 cases mean 1 in every 14,500 in the U.S. with all their shots still came down with the virus.
Sununu said these cases should come as no surprise or cause any alarm because all three major vaccines have been found to be very effective in preventing nearly all serious hospitalizations and deaths.
Earlier this week, officials in the Sullivan County Nursing Home reported they had a fully vaccinated patient who came down with the virus.
“It’s expected. We know there is going to be breakthrough. Vaccines are near but not at 100% of preventing people getting COVID,” Sununu said.
“This is just like people who get a flu shot who still get the flu. The good news is for the vast, vast majority of folks around the country, far less than 1% have serious hospitalization or fatality after getting vaccinated.”
Daly reported the state is nearing the 1 million mark for doses, with 984,000 shots administered.
About 637,000 New Hampshire adults, or 47%, have received the first dose of the vaccine. About 387,000 or 28%, are fully vaccinated.
The state continues to receive about 50,000 doses of vaccine weekly.
J&J expected to return
Sununu predicted federal officials would soon end a “pause” in the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and resume distribution.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration ordered that temporary halt when six women contracted a rare blood clot after getting the shot.
“We are all very, very hopeful in the next few days that it will be released,” Sununu said.
The Washington Post reported distribution could resume as early as this weekend.
It will be several weeks, however, before New Hampshire will receive J&J vaccine in significant numbers, which Sununu said was disappointing.
“It was quite surprising to all the governors,” said Sununu, referring to news White House officials passed on to governors during a conference call earlier this week.
“We should not anticipate a large influx of J&J vaccine in the next few weeks.”
State officials are planning another mass vaccination site this Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Daly said this event will deliver the second and final dose of Pfizer vaccine to those who received their first shot at a previous speedway clinic session in late March.
This weekend’s event is one day, Daly said, because many residents who got that first shot at the speedway arranged to get the second shot earlier somewhere else in the state.
“We’ve got over 50,000 appointments available in May,” Sununu said. “There are appointments today in New Hampshire going unfilled.”
Out-of-staters
Last Monday, New Hampshire became the first New England state to open its vaccine to out-of-state residents.
Through the first four days, 15,000 out-of-staters signed up, less than half the number Sununu anticipated.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number, which was higher than usual, included 100 at a federal prison in Berlin.
The 4.7% positivity rate and 112 hospitalizations reported Thursday were both below marks of a week ago.
One death was reported, bringing the total to 1,274 since the pandemic began.
Sununu said state officials have no authority to deal with the outbreak at the Berlin prison, which is under the control of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The only silver lining is that the outbreak includes only four staff, which will limit broader transmission of COVID-19 in the North Country.