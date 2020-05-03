State health officials announced two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 90 new positive cases on Sunday, putting the death toll at 86 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 18 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 529. There have been a total of 2,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
Twelve of the new cases are in Nashua, which has had a total of 229 cases.
The latest victims were a female resident of Hillsborough County, the other a male resident of Rockingham County. Both were 60 or older.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one confirmed case involves an individual under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 51% being female and 49% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (32), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Strafford county (6), Merrimack (3), Belknap County (1). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.
Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 282, or 11% of the 2,518 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,017 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 3.49 million people and killed at least 246,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 68,089 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.18 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.