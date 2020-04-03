Two more Granite Staters have died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. The state identified the two as a man and a woman from Hillsborough County, both over the age of 60.
Seven people in New Hampshire have now died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, the department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Hampshire to 540. The new cases included the first confirmed case in Coos County, and 20 more in Rockingham County.
Of the 61 people newly diagnosed with COVID-19, 21 had neither traveled nor been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19. A news release from the state said that there is community spread, or cases of the disease where it's not clear how someone was infected, in all 10 New Hampshire counties.
Seven more people were hospitalized with the illness Friday, the state said. Of the 540 people known to have COVID-19, the state said 80 — 15 percent — have been hospitalized.