State health officials announced two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 61 new positive cases on Sunday, putting the death toll at 133 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 14 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 568. There have been a total of 3,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,709 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victims were a male resident of Hillsborough County and a male resident of Merrimack County. Both were over 60.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, five confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 62% being female and 38% being male.
The new cases live in Rockingham County (13), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford County (7), Merrimack County (3), Carroll and Grafton counties (1 each), and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 315, or 10% of the 2,636 confirmed cases. There are 113 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
There have been 1,229 people in the state -- 40 percent of all confirmed cases -- who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 4.09 million people and killed at least 282,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 79,341 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.36 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.