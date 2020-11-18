TILTON — Two residents of the New Hampshire Veterans Home have died of COVID-19, and 19 other residents and 17 staff members have become infected.
“We were so blessed to make it from March to Nov. 10,” when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed, Commandant Margaret LaBrecque said Wednesday.
“We continue with thankful hearts, but unfortunately last Tuesday we had a small cluster of high temperatures and immediately did the COVID tests and isolated and quarantined them.”
On Friday, the New Hampshire National Guard tested all patients and staff at the home and detected infections in both groups, she said.
A day later, LaBrecque said, “one of our very elderly residents” died from COVID-19. A second resident died Monday.
“We mourn their loss and it’s very difficult for our staff because we do love them like family,” she said, adding that the deaths were even more tragic because the Veterans Home is closed to visitors “and we know it’s been very trying” to the residents and their families not to be with each other.
Founded in 1890, the Veterans Home can accommodate 250 residents, though it now has only 136, ages 62 to 102.
The Veterans Home began in 2020 with 180 residents, but the number has dwindled because of natural “life processes,” LaBrecque said, and now COVID-19.
From March through May, the Veterans Home did not admit new residents but resumed in June. After last week’s positive COVID-19 tests, the Veterans Home has reinstituted its pause on admissions.
LaBrecque, commandant since 2012, said she has “quite a few vacancies” on what should be a staff of 280.
Some of those vacancies exist because of concern among medical professionals about working in a place where COVID-19 cases have been reported.
LaBrecque said Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s congressional delegation have done much to help the Veterans Home, including helping to obtain federal funds that can be used to hire licensed nursing assistants and registered nurses.