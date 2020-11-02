Two troopers of State Police Troop F in Twin Mountain have tested positive for COVID-19 and an unspecified number are in quarantine, State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes confirmed Monday.
Responding to an inquiry from the Union Leader, Noyes said via email that the quarantine is “out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with guidance from the NH Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Center for Disease Control,” after the two troopers tested positive “following close contact exposure.”
The area of Troop F consists of Coos and Grafton Counties and makes up 39% of the total area of the state. It includes 74 towns and unincorporated communities, approximately 60 miles of interstate, and 3,000 miles of state and local highways, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
The troopers who tested positive, said Noyes, were “asymptomatic when other officers were possibly exposed in the days leading to the positive test.”
Noyes said that “contact tracing has identified no public exposure” and that State Police “continue to provide the same level of service throughout the state and there is not impact to services.”
Troop F's coverage are is bordered on the west by Vermont, on the east by Maine and to the north by Quebec. State Police personnel handle the majority of emergency calls for service in the rural region because many towns there have small or part-time departments, according to the Division of State Police.