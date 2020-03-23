CONCORD - Digital scammers are trying to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic by preying on public fears, prompting the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire to alert residents.
“During this national emergency, a small number of cruel and self-serving individuals are seeking to profit from the public’s fear of COVID-19,” U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said in a written statement Monday.
Scams include counterfeit products and fake cures; malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus information; phishing emails that purport be from agencies such as the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and solicitations for fraudulent charities.
Murray urged Granite Staters to report cases of fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at (866) 720-5721 or to the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov.
Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said incidents also can be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.
“We will work closely with all of our law enforcement partners to end these despicable schemes and bring the criminals to justice,” Murray said.
“We want you to help us stop these fraudsters by reporting suspicious activity, fraud, and attempted fraud,” Bonavolonta said. “We also want you to avoid falling prey to these scams. So don't click on links within emails from senders you don't recognize, always independently verify the information originates from a legitimate source, never supply your login credentials or financial data in response to an email, and visit websites by inputting their domains manually. By working together, we can help stop this type of activity."
Murray said Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter has been appointed as the Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator for the District of New Hampshire. Hunter can be reached through the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (603) 225-1552.